Jill Duggar Says She Is ‘Proud’ of Sister Jinger Duggar’s New Memoir

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is speaking out about her upbringing, and it looks like she’s got the full support of one of her sisters. Jill Duggar Dillard has expressed pride that her little sister is opening up and sharing her story with the world. The 29-year-old recently penned a memoir that details some of the things she experienced growing up under harmful religious teachings. Now, the former reality TV star is sharing how she’s redefined her faith for herself.

Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jana Duggar | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about her harmful religious upbringing in a new book

Recently Duggar Vuolo announced that she’d be sharing more of her life story via a memoir. The book, entitled Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, details how the Counting On star felt growing up in her strict Christian family. The author’s parents were followers of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, which meant that Vuolo Duggar was forced to follow what she now calls “cult-like” religious beliefs.

“Excited to be featured in @people this month,” Vuolo Duggar penned on Instagram. “I had a great conversation with People about my new book Becoming Free Indeed and how I’ve grown in my journey with God. This has been such a heavy and, at times, difficult process, but I’m glad to be finally able to share it with you all!”

Jill Duggar Dillard is proud of her little sister

Naturally, many of Duggar Vuolo’s 1.5 million Instagram followers praised her for sharing her story with the world. Among them was the author’s older sister, Duggar Dillard. Taking to her own Instagram page, she shared sweet sentiments about her sister.

“I am so proud of her,” the former reality TV star wrote. “Jing, I’m so proud of you and Jer. I know that this journey probably was not easy for you guys. So, I’m just proud of your bravery, and just continue speaking truth.” Considering that Duggar Dillard has distanced herself from many of her family members due to her decision to embody different religious beliefs, many fans were glad to see her openly supporting her little sister. And Duggar Dillard wasn’t the only family member to express pride for Duggar Vuolo. The author’s cousin, Amy Rachelle King, also shared that she was proud of her.

Vuolo Duggar’s book details how fear and faith were intrinsically linked in her childhood

But just what is the truth that Duggar Vuolo is speaking about in her new book? The memoir documents her upbringing and how her relationship with God has shifted over the course of her life. While speaking with PEOPLE, the 19 Kids and Counting alum detailed some of the constant anxiety she experienced while growing up under the guidelines of the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

“Fear was a huge part of my childhood,” Duggar Vuolo shared .”I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went, or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.” The fear was so intense that the former reality TV star felt that God might choose to smite her for any wrong move. “I thought I could be killed in a car accident on the way, because I didn’t know if God wanted me to stay home and read my Bible instead.” While Dugar Vuolo is still a proud Christian, she’s pleased that she finally walked away from the teachings of the religion she was raised with back in 2017.