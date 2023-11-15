Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard are still revealing secrets about their courtship and early marriage. Derick just said Jim Bob Duggar asked him to apolgoize to the women he kissed before Jill Dillard.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spoke openly about the rules they wanted to see their kids follow as they learned to navigate romantic relationships. The courtship “rules,” they insisted, helped safeguard their children from heartbreak. While they spoke openly about some of their rules, there were apparently a lot of hoops to jump through behind the scenes. Derick Dillard, who married Jill Dillard in 2014, just revealed that Jim Bob Duggar asked him to apologize to all the women he ever kissed. The lawyer admitted that he found the request odd, but he acquiesced.

Derick Dillard has no problem with kissing before marriage

The Duggar family’s strict courtship rules are well-known by now. Not everyone who marries into the family shares those values, though. Derick and Jill Dillard recently appeared on the Ask Dr. Julie Hanks Podcast this week to discuss their journey out of the IBLP.

During the chat, Derick Dillard revealed that his religious upbringing did not place a ban on affection before marriage. Derick said that he had kissed women before meeting Jill Dillard and was totally OK with that, as was Jill. Jim Bob Duggar had a problem with it, though.

Jim Bob Duggar asked him to apologize to all the women who came before

Derick Dillard was extremely candid during his podcast chat. He admitted that he found it strange when Jim Bob Duggar requested he apologize to all the women he kissed before he started dating Jill Dillard. Derick revealed that he did as Jim Bob asked but that he received some “interesting” responses from the women he phoned. Derick didn’t delve too deeply into the process. He did not share how many women he had to apologize to.

While Derick Dillard had no issue with kissing before marriage, Jill Dillard wanted to wait for her wedding day for her first kiss. The couple did wait and shared their first smooch in front of 2,000 guests.

Did other Duggar suitors have to do the same?

Derick Dillard might be the only Duggar suitor willing to admit he had previous love interests. Still, Duggar family critics don’t believe that is the case. Jeremy Vuolo, who married Jinger Vuolo in 2016, certainly had a past before walking down the aisle.

The former professional soccer player had graduated from a secular university and even had an arrest on his record. It’s easy to assume he also had romantic pursuits before meeting Jinger. We can’t say whether Jim Bob requested Jeremy apologize to any past loves, too. He may have if he believed Jeremy had been romantically linked to others.

Jim Bob’s other daughters, Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth, are also married. Little is known about their husband’s previous romantic pursuits, though.