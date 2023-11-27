Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are parents to 19 children, but according to Derick and Jill Dillard, they prefer some of their kids. Jim Bob likes the kids who have the most children of their own.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar made it their mission to bring as many children into the world as possible. As it turns out, that strategy also turned into their meal ticket. With over a dozen kids, the couple landed a reality TV show and built a media empire before it all came toppling down. Regardless, Jim Bob Duggar is still obsessed with having a massive family. Jill and Derick Dillard claim Jim Bob favors the kids who have given him the most grandchildren.

Derick and Jill Dillard reveal that Jim Bob Duggar favors kids who have a lot of children of their own

Derick and Jill Dillard married in 2014 and quickly started a family. Things, however, didn’t go as planned. A serious medical complication almost killed Jill and her second son, Samuel Dillard. After Samuel’s traumatic birth, Jill and Derick followed doctors’ orders and used birth control to limit their family. In 2022, five years after Samuel’s birth, they welcomed their third son, Frederick Dillard.

Derick and Jill Dillard | TLC/YouTube

Sam’s birth, Jim Bob Duggar’s behavior following the near-death experience, and the decisions that Jill and Derick made in the aftermath led to the family feud that has captivated Duggar family followers for the last several years. While followers know that money played heavily into the family drama, favoritism does, too.

Jill and Derick appeared on the Ask Dr. Julie Hanks Podcast and opened up about their family issues. Derick revealed that Jim Bob favors the Duggar kids with the most kids of their own. Derick even claims Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have said the offspring who produces the most grandchildren gets the expansive Duggar compound. Jill contended that they were “half-joking” about the real estate. Derick doesn’t seem to agree.

Based solely on numbers, there are a couple of Duggars who are competing to be the absolute favorite

Josh and Anna Duggar currently have the most children, but that is sure to change. With Josh locked up in federal prison for the next decade, Anna’s childbearing years will be nearing their end by the time Josh is back in Arkansas. It seems likely that the couple’s seventh child, born just weeks before Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse images, will be their last. So, who is in competition to be Jim Bob Duggar’s favorite?

Joseph and Kendra Duggar with baby | TLC/YouTube

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, appear to be on track to have the most kids, at least for now. While the couple stopped announcing their new babies when Josh was arrested, they have added more kids to the family. They married in September 2017 and had welcomed three children by February 2021. The couple added at least one more baby since then. It’s unclear when their second son, Justus Duggar, was born. Rumors suggest a fifth child could be on the way for the couple already. Kendra could easily welcome another 10 children during her marriage.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, quickly expanded their family, too. A quick pregnancy announcement followed the duo’s surprise wedding in 2021. They are already parents to two children. Truett Oliver Duggar was born in May 2022. Nora Kate Duggar was born almost exactly one year later.

Jill and Derick Dillard, Ben and Jessa Seewald and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo | TLC/YouTube

Jessa Seewald is awaiting the arrival of her fifth child, but she has also had two announced miscarriages. While Jessa may not be able to compete with Kendra and Katey for the number of kids, she is clearly one of Jim Bob Duggar’s preferred children. Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, appear to be deeply involved in Duggar life.