Jim Carrey’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Earned $260 Million at the Box Office

There are plenty of non-seasonal blockbusters. However holiday-themed movies can often be some of the most heartwarming and lucrative genre films out there. For millennials, the Jim Carrey flick How the Grinch Stole Christmas is definitely up there in terms of nostalgia. And it made a killing at the box office, too.

Jim Carrey’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ was a box office hit

Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment delivered another fan-favorite in November of 2000. Carrey starred in How the Grinch Stole Christmas as the titular green grump. Molly Shannon, Christine Baranski, and a young Taylor Momsen pre-Gossip Girl joined him.

Based on Dr. Seuss’ popular children’s book, Carrey and the cast infused their own special magic into the well-known story. Believe it or not, the star actually underwent torture-endurance training to help him prepare to spend more than 8 hours a day on the required makeup for his character.

In total, How the Grinch Stole Christmas went on to earn $260 million at the box office. As Forbes pointed out, it became the “top-grossing holiday film” of the time.

What is Jim Carrey’s net worth?

Since the ’90s. Carrey has continued to wow his fans. A consistent box-office draw, it probably isn’t too surprising to learn that Celebrity Net Worth listed his net worth at an astounding $180 million.

Carrey broke out with hits like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber. He leaned into more toned-down roles with The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But he always put seats in movie chairs.

Aside from his beloved Showtime series Kidding, most of Carrey’s work is on the big screen. More recently, fans saw him take on the role of Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. IMDb has outlined Carrey’s impressive and remarkable journey in Hollywood.

Despite, or perhaps in spite of, Carrey’s success on the big screen, in the past, the star has been put on blast for advocating for socialism with such a large amount of wealth.

Comparing 2018’s ‘The Grinch’ and 2000’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

This November, scheme big. #TheGrinch, featuring new songs by @tylerthecreator, in theaters November 9. pic.twitter.com/oCmfWV3XuM — The Grinch (@grinchmovie) September 18, 2018

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas was published back in 1957. And since then, the beloved story has undergone a few adaptations for the screen.

In 1966, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the 26 minute TV special, aired for the first time on CBS. Becoming a holiday staple, fans were thrilled in 2000 when they got a real-life take on the classic.

Almost two decades later, in 2018, Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier directed The Grinch giving yet again another fresh take on the popular holiday story. In the end, though it was incredibly close, The Grinch earned slightly more than its predecessor at the box office. However, with inflation, there’s an even smaller margin.

As far as reception goes, The Grinch wins there, too. The animated flick, which featured the voice talents of Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, landed at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2000 film also has a rotten score (49%). But the original classic? A perfect 100%. Still, when it comes to box-office hits, most think of the Jim Carrey version.



