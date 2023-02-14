Jim Carrey Is Selling His Nearly $30 Million Brentwood House, Featuring Costumes From Movies Like ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘The Grinch’

One of the best ways to see how celebrities live is when they put their homes up for sale. Jim Carrey recently put his $29 million California mansion on sale, and the house is full of the actor’s personal items, from his artwork to items from some of his hit movies.

Jim Carrey wants someone else to enjoy his well-maintained house

Actor Jim Carrey attends the LA special screening of Paramount’s “Sonic The Hedgehog” at Regency Village Theatre on February 12, 2020 in Westwood, California. | Rich Fury/WireImage

Carrey recently listed the 12,700-square-foot property for sale. The comedian purchased the house shortly after the release of 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, his first hit movie. The house contains five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and sits on over two acres of land. The photos of the house also show an outdoor tennis court, a home movie theater, and a pool with a waterfall.

Carrey told The Wall Street Journal that the home has been “a place of enchantment and inspiration” to him over “30 very creative and prosperous years.” He continued, “Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine.”

However, the actor felt that it was time to let go of the house. “For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” he said.

In addition to the special features, Carrey’s house also boasts fireplaces in the living, dining, and family rooms, a covered balcony, an outdoor patio, and a pool house with a sauna and a steam room.

The eye-catching artwork Jim Carrey shows off in his home

Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to his longtime Los Angeles home. The actor, who bought the property around the release of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," is listing the house for $28.9 million. https://t.co/fpLrgzWWVC — WSJ Real Estate (@WSJRealEstate) February 9, 2023

Something else that can be seen in the photos of the house are large, colorful paintings — most of which were created by Carrey. The actor is a painter and sculptor, and the pictures of his house show that plenty of his artwork is on display, including the painting “Hooray We’re All Broken” and the sculpture “Ayla.”

“When I really started painting a lot, I had become so obsessed that there was nowhere to move in my home,” Carey said in a short film called I Needed Color. “Paintings were everywhere. They were becoming part of the furniture; I was eating on them.”

He continued, “You can tell what I love by the color of the paintings. You can tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them. You can tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.”

Jim Carrey’s costumes from movies like ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘The Grinch’ are on display

In addition to his paintings and sculptures, Carrey’s house also contains some souvenirs from some of his biggest movies, including framed costumes from his roles in 1995’s Batman Forever, The Cable Guy, and the Santa Clause costume from The Grinch. Some of his MTV Movie & TV trophies can also be seen. While the artwork and movie memorabilia are still on display, they are not for sale along with the house.