Jim McGuinn Comments on the Beach Boys’ Impact on The Byrds

The Beach Boys had several celebrity friends. That includes one member of The Byrds who was a self-proclaimed “drinking buddy” of drummer Dennis Wilson. Here’s what the artist said about the surf rock group and their “wonderful” music.

The Beach Boys were impacted by other bands — including the Beatles

The Byrds (David Crosby, Chris Hillman, Gene Clark, Michael Clarke, and Jim McGuinn) perform ‘Turn Turn Turn’ on The Ed Sullivan Show | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beach Boys cemented their reputation as one of history’s best-known surf rock groups, premiering “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” They earned Grammy Awards and received international recognition even decades after some songs were released.

The Beach Boys shared their admiration for other rock bands, including The Beatles and, specifically, Rubber Soul. Some artists mentioned supporting the Beach Boys, including one member of The Byrds.

Jim McGuinn says the Byrds were a ‘kindred group’ with the Beach Boys

Fifty Sides of the Beach Boys: The Songs That Tell Their Story described the Beach Boys’ influence on other artists. That includes the “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)” group, The Byrds. That’s especially true of frontman James Roger McGuinn, who befriended the surf rock group.

“We were a kindred group,” McGuinn said, according to author Mark Dillon. “I love The Beach Boys and I’m glad they made the wonderful music they did.”

The Beach Boys and the Byrds never collaborated on a song. However, The Beach Boys impacted this musician outside of work. McGuinn spent time with drummer and vocalist Dennis Wilson, naming him his “drinking buddy.”

“I got a new Mercedes roadster and let him drive it,” McGuinn said. “He started driving on the wrong side of the Pacific Coast Highway at 60-70 miles an hour. And I’m screaming. It was like in the movies when people are going against traffic and dodging the cars. He was a wild guy.”

Dennis Wilson had an eclectic group of celebrity friends, briefly appearing in a relationship with Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac. At one point, Charles Manson’s clan took over Wilson’s California home, with Manson even having a role in creating a song for the Beach Boys.

One Beach Boys member called The Byrds ‘the most underrated’

This rock group rose in popularity during the 1960s, releasing “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” “My Back Pages,” and other songs. As a result, some Beach Boys members commented on the impact of The Byrds.

“Before I joined The Beach Boys, I was working at Columbia Records as a producer, and saw The Byrds come in and do their first overdub before Terry [Melcher] even met them,” The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston said during an interview with Mike Quigley.

“They were really groovy then,” he added. “I really dig The Byrds. I think they are the most underrated — in their original form — pop group. I really do.”

