Jimmy Buffett’s 2nd Wife Left Him for 6 Years After the ‘Craziest Times’ With the ‘Confirmed Narcissist’

Jimmy Buffett is known for making laid-back music, but his personal life was once a little more dramatic. The singer’s partying and substance abuse issues got so bad that his second wife separated from him for six years.

Jimmy Buffett’s musical breakthrough and first marriage

Buffett pursued a career in music throughout the late ’60s and early ’70s. At the time, he was married to Margie Washichek; the pair tied the knot in 1969 but split in 1971. The Mississippi native’s big break came in 1972, when he started releasing music that combined country, rock, calypso, and pop.

Buffett was successful and had a large fan base. But he didn’t have a hit song until 1977, with the now-iconic “Margaritaville.” Around the same time, Buffett met Jane Slagsvol, a University of South Carolina student, while she was on spring break in Key West.

The couple soon wed, and Slagsvol helped Buffett and the rest of the band, the Coral Reefers, clean up their onstage look, getting rid of grungy jeans and t-shirts and introducing a more polished look.

Why Jimmy Buffett and his second wife Jane Slagsvol separated

While the pair initially bonded over their love of partying and having fun, Slagsvol eventually wanted the rockstar to settle down. Buffett was unwilling, which, combined with his love of the spotlight, led to complications in their marriage.

“Yes, I’m a confirmed narcissist because there was nobody back there who gave a shit at the time,” Buffett told the Daily Mail in 2015. “You were on your own, and you better be good.”

The singer’s reputation for loving good times preceded him, and new friends often tried to outdo each other when it came to partying. Everyone wanted to show Jimmy what wild partiers they were because he was so famous for being a partier — and he just hated it.”

The wild times became too much for Slagsvol, and she eventually decided to leave him. At the time, the couple shared a daughter, Savannah, born in 1979.

“I had been with Jimmy since I was a child, through the craziest times,” she explained in 1998. “And I didn’t have a clue who I was. So I left. I got sober.”

Buffett and his wife reconciled after six years apart

After six years together, Slagsvol called it quits and moved to Malibu. Six years after the separation, the couple got together to finalize the divorce but ended up reconciling. In 1992, they had a second daughter, Sarah, and adopted a son, Cameron, in 1994.

Buffett has since made millions with his Margaritaville franchise, which boasts hotels, resorts, and restaurants. The rock star has also continued to tour and release music.

Now 75 years old, Buffett and Slagsvol are still together today, enjoying the music and the good times that brought them together back in 1976.

