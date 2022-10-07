Jimmy Buffett Has Used His $600 Million Fortune to Invest in Real Estate, Boats, and Planes

Jimmy Buffett’s career spans 70 years. Known for his island escapism, the now 75-year-old has made a huge name in the entertainment industry and cultivated a loyal fan base. While the “Come Monday” singer is known for his talent, he is also hugely successful thanks to his astute business acumen. In fact, Buffett has used his $600 million fortune to invest in real estate, boats, and planes.

Jimmy Buffett was a street performer before hitting it big

Buffett started his musical career as a street performer in the ’60s in Nashville, Tennessee. At the time, the singer specialized in country music. He recorded his first album, Down To Earth, in 1970.

When folk singer Jerry Jeff Walker took him to Key West in 1971 to perform on the streets, Buffett loved the island so much he moved there. It was here that Buffett established and cultivated his easy-going beach persona that fans have come to love. The singer started playing in clubs for drinks.

Then, Buffett began combining different genres of music, including rock, folk, and country. After his friend Jim Croce’s untimely death, Buffett released his second album, A White Sport Coat And A Pink Crustacean. He followed the album with Living & Dying In ¾ Time and A1A the following year.

Two years later, Buffett released Havana Daydreamin’; Changes in Latitude, Changes in Altitude came in 1977. The latter featured his breakthrough single “Margaritaville.” In the ’80s, Buffett became a concert draw, making money from touring instead of his albums.

Buffett continued to release albums for his devoted fans. In 2003, he worked with Alan Jackson on a duet called “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” The song hit the country charts and won a Country Music Association award in 2003 — Buffett’s first in his career.

Jimmy Buffett turned his ‘Margaritaville’ song into a money-making empire

When “Margaritaville” made Buffett a star, he decided to use the song’s fame to keep the money coming. Buffett first opened his famous restaurant in Key West in 1987. However, according to The Hustle, success didn’t come until 1999, when the singer and his business partner, John Cohlan, opened a Margaritaville restaurant at Universal Studios.

Soon after, the business grew, and expansion followed. Variety reported in 2018 that Margaritaville earns between $1.5 billion and $2 billion every year. Margaritaville is owned by Cheeseburger Holding Company LLC subsidiary, Margaritaville Holdings LLC.

Today, Buffett has properties under the holdings company in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Australia. The restaurant chain alone attracts over 20 million guests annually.

Inside Jimmy Buffett’s investments

In total, Buffett is worth an impressive $600 million, which he’s put to good use. Aside from furthering his Margaritaville venture, Buffett is also an avid real estate investor. The singer owns a seven-acre waterfront compound located in the Hamptons.

Buffett also owns property on St. Bart’s. In 2014, he sold his pavilion in Beverly Hills for nearly $9 million. The singer owns more than 20 properties, eight vehicles, six luxury yachts, and six airplanes, including his favorite, a Dassault Falcon 900, which he often uses while touring.

Buffett got into a plane crash in August 1994 while attempting to take off in Nantucket. The Grumman G-44 Widgeon nosed over, and the singer swam to safety with only minor injuries.

