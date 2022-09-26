Jimmy Buffett Wrote ‘Come Monday’ While Staying at the ‘Riot House’ of LA During the ‘Debauchery’ of the ’70s Rock Scene

Like all great songwriters, Jimmy Buffett draws from his own life to find inspiration for his music. One of his biggest hits, “Come Monday,” was written for his second wife while the two were apart. It happened to be a rather debaucherous time in Buffett’s music career.

Jimmy Buffett’s musical success

Jimmy Buffett performs in 1976 | Tom Hill/WireImage

Buffett made a name for himself in the music industry with his unique genre. The Mississippi native began combining rock, country, calypso, and pop, with lyrics that detailed the laid-back lifestyle of a beach bum.

Buffett built up a dedicated fan base, but didn’t have mainstream success until his 1977 hit, “Margaritaville.”

How Jimmy Buffett’s wife inspired ‘Come Monday’

Buffett met his second wife, Jane Slagsvol, in Key West while she was on spring break from the University of South Carolina. The pair bonded over their love of partying and having fun. In 1977, they tied the knot.

Buffett loved living it up. But even he was unprepared for the ’70s LA rock scene. One night, the singer found himself at the Hyatt House, a rock ‘n’ roll hangout on the Sunset Strip. The hotel had such a reputation for hosting major parties that it was nicknamed “Riot House.”

Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham drove his motorcycle up and down the hallways. Jim Morrison hung off the balcony, and the Rolling Stones trashed their rooms.

This crazy scene was not to Buffett’s taste. He was not a fan of his time in what he dubbed “freak city,” according to the Daily Mail. One night, while sitting in his room, Buffett started writing “Come Monday,” a song about missing his then-girlfriend.

The lyrics tell the story of his discomfort with the LA rock scene and how much he missed Slagsvol: “I guess I was never meant for glitter rock ‘n’ roll, and honey, I didn’t know that I’d be missing you so.”

The success of ‘Come Monday’

Buffett included “Come Monday” on his 1974 album Living And Dying In ¾ Time, becoming one of the singer’s most popular songs. It peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s US Adult Contemporary Chart and No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Slagsvol wasn’t just the inspiration for the song; she also starred in the “Come Monday” music video. This wasn’t just due to sentimental reasons; there wasn’t enough money in the budget to hire an actress.

Are Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol still together?

While “Come Monday” tells the story of a couple deeply in love, Buffett and Slagsvol’s love story was a little more tumultuous. After six years of marriage, Slagsvol decided she had had enough of Buffett’s hard-partying ways and moved to Malibu.

The couple was apart for six years, but when they got together to finalize their divorce, Buffett and Slagsvol reconciled. They’ve been together ever since.

Buffett still enjoys having a good time, but it’s clear the father-of-three has settled down since his 70s and 80s partying days — all thanks to Slagsvol.

