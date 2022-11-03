Jimmy Stewart Shared a Name With the Talented Co-Star He Called ‘The Smartest Actor on Set’

It is the actors that make movies successful or not. You can have amazing sets, an emotional soundtrack, and a riveting screenplay, but if the actors aren’t good, the movie will fall flat. This truth is not just for humans either. There have been plenty of animal actors throughout the history of film who have impacted the industry and the fans.

No other actor worked more for Frank Capra

Frank Capra worked with many famous actors, including Gary Cooper and Jimmy Stewart. But, there is one actor who far surpassed every other actor in time spent with Frank Capra. This actor isn’t even human. It is Jimmy the Raven, according to Mercurie.

Jimmy the Raven appeared in every Capra film after You Can’t Take It With You (1938) for a number of years. He played central roles in movies like Arsenic and Old Lace (1944), and It’s A Wonderful Life (1946). It is estimated that Jimmy appeared in over 600 films, more than any other avian actor.

Jimmy did a lot of Capra films, but he was not a pet of Capra. He belonged to the animal trainer Curly Twiford, who also trained animals such as a raccoon, a marmoset, and a rat. He also trained other birds like parrots, robins, and canaries. Jimmy was by far his most popular animal actor.

Twiford claimed he found Jimmy in an abandoned raven nest in the Mojave Desert. He adopted Jimmy, took him home, and taught him tasks to do around the house.

Jimmy the Raven’s most pivotal role was in a Christmas movie

Jimmy the Raven’s first movie with Capra was You Can’t Take it With You. He plays the household raven of the main character’s family. He is more than just a pet, though, as he also helps out around the family’s firecracker factory. This first movie with Capra for Jimmy was quite the pivotal role until the next role.

Jimmy starred in It’s a Wonderful Life alongside Jimmy Stewart. He plays the part of Uncle Billy’s pet raven. It was a part created by Capra specifically for Jimmy.

Stewart affectionately said that Jimmy the Raven was “the smartest actor on set,” according to Ms. Mojo on YouTube. Steward claimed that Jimmy required fewer retakes than many of his human counterparts. Jimmy’s trainer claimed that Jimmy could recognize words, type, open letters, and ride a tiny motorcycle.

Jimmy had 21 stand-ins at one point. Fifteen of those stand-ins were female. Stand-ins would be used to fill in for Jimmy in scenes that did not require tricks or movement.

Jimmy spent upwards of 200 hours entertaining veterans after World War II and won the Red Cross gold medal for his efforts, according to Reader’s Digest.

Jimmy the Raven’s last movie appearance was in the film 3 Ring Circus (1954). Ravens rarely live past 30 while in captivity.

Jimmy the Raven acted for more directors

Jimmy acted in quite a number of films. Many of these films were uncredited. While Jimmy was well-loved in Capra films, Capra was not the only director Jimmy worked for.

Besides It’s A Wonderful Life, Jimmy’s most famous appearance was in The Wizard of Oz (1939). He played the crow that landed on the scarecrow’s shoulder in a cornfield.

