Josiah and Lauren Duggar are likely the parents of three children by now. A baby registry and Jinger Vuolo's latest upload make it obvious that the family is still expanding.

The Duggar family may no longer have a reality TV show, but Duggar family followers still have plenty of ways to keep up with most of the family. Several Duggar kids weren’t ready to give up the spotlight, and upon the cancelation of the family’s TLC show, Counting On, have transitioned over to YouTube. While most of their videos are fairly mundane, you can spot something interesting in most videos if you look carefully enough. For example, in Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s most recent upload seemingly confirms Lauren Duggar’s pregnancy. Lauren married Josiah Duggar in 2018. Josiah and Lauren have opted for a very quiet life in recent months, so Lauren’s baby bump is certainly news.

Lauren Swanson’s third pregnancy seemingly confirmed in Jinger Vuolo’s video

Lauren and Josiah are trying to keep their life private. Still, they are still sneaking into YouTube uploads every now and again. Two different videos served as a pregnancy announcement for the reclusive Duggar family members.The couple was recently seen in Jinger Vuolo’s newest upload, and it is clear that Lauren Swanson was expecting when the video was filmed. Lauren appears, sitting down around the 18-minute mark of the video.

Jinger’s return home to Arkansas wasn’t exactly recent. Jinger and Jeremy returned to Arkansas in March. Their visit was also documented by Joy-Anna Forsyth, who was pregnant at the time. She has since had her baby boy. Jinger didn’t get around to uploading the footage until now.

According to a baby registry, the couple’s third child has already arrived

Jinger’s video isn’t the only evidence of Lauren Swanson’s pregnancy. Back in March 2023, a baby registry attributed to the couple popped up on Amazon. While it is easy for overzealous fans to create registries for Duggar family members, this one appears to be the real deal. The gifts headed to Rogers, Arkansas, where Josiah and Lauren were living at the time, and many items had already been purchased when the registry was discovered.

The registry also seemed to hint at the gender of their upcoming baby and offered up an arrival date. According to the registry, Josiah and Lauren were expecting a baby boy. He was due to arrive on May 3, 2023. Josiah and Lauren have since moved into a new house.

How many kids do Lauren and Josiah Duggar have?

The last time Lauren and Josiah personally updated followers about their life, they were the parents of a daughter named Bella Milagro Duggar. Bella’s arrival in November 2019 came after Lauren and Josiah Duggar chronicled the loss of their first pregnancy. After Josh Duggar was arrested for possessing and receiving child pornography, Lauren and Josiah opted to go dark on social media. That doesn’t mean they stopped having kids, though.

In January 2022, Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu had a gender reveal party at a local park. The couple documented the event in a YouTube video. Again, Lauren was visible in the video and appeared to be pregnant. While Lauren and Josiah never announced the arrival of a second child, there are plenty of hints that it happened. James Duggar’s Christmas YouTube video showed a place setting for Josiah, Lauren, Bella, and Daisy. It is presumed that Daisy is their second daughter. She was likely born sometime in the early spring of 2022.

If Lauren were, in fact, pregnant again, as she appears to be in Jinger’s video, this would be the couple’s third child. According to the registry, she was due in early May 2023, shortly before Joy-Anna Forsyth welcomed her third child, and Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu welcomed their second baby. So right now, it looks like Josiah and Lauren are a family of five. Followers shouldn’t expect an announcement, though.