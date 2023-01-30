Jinger Duggar Breaks Down in Tears Over Josh Duggar on ‘GMA’ Interview

Jinger Duggar Vuolo sat down with Good Morning America for a revealing interview regarding her new book, Becoming Free Indeed. As she discussed the book’s contents with reporter JuJu Chang, Duggar family member Jinger broke down in tears over a question regarding oldest brother Josh. She admitted the topic is “difficult to talk about.”

Jinger Duggar on ‘Good Morning America’ on Jan. 30, 2023, | ABC News Twitter

Jinger Duggar rejects many of the religious values she grew up with

Jinger no longer adheres to the strict religious values she grew up with as a member of the Duggar family. The clan was grounded in the beliefs of the IBLP, a religious sect run by Bill Gothard.

However, after realizing many beliefs she once had no longer aligned with her life, Jinger pulled away from the religion. She says the IBLP has “a lot of characteristics of a cult, but I’m not an expert on that. It has a lot of similarities because it’s so hard to leave.”

Jinger also said she believed the religious teachings adhered to by her parents and siblings “was all true. I thought his [Bill Gothard’s] words were the words of God. But it wasn’t until I got older I started to examine his teachings. I would say he’s a false prophet.”

Jinger Duggar breaks down in tears over Josh Duggar in ‘GMA’ interview

“My heart just breaks for the victims and their families and also for all the trail of pain that’s been left behind.”



Jinger Duggar speaks out about renouncing her strict upbringing, her brother Josh’s conviction and new book, “Becoming Free Indeed.”@JujuChangABC pic.twitter.com/46HYjMssg4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2023

Unfortunately, many of Gothard’s teachings influenced the decisions Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar made regarding their oldest son, Josh. The 19 Kids and Counting alum once faced child molestation allegations after abusing his sisters and a family friend as a teenager.

Gothard even ran the Christian Counseling program Josh was sent to rehabilitate his behavior. In 2019, Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for receiving child sexual abuse material, NPR reports.

Jinger broke down in tears when asked about her older brother. “It is difficult to talk about. My heart breaks for the victims and their families. Also, for all of the trail of pain left behind.”

When asked if she had spoken to Josh since his incarceration, Jinger said she had not. ‘I haven’t spoken to him, but the best thing I can do is pray for him.”

The former ‘Counting On’ star now dedicates herself to living a complete life

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Vuolo | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

Jinger’s focus is now on living a complete life with her husband and two daughters, Felicity and Evangaline. She says she is no longer held captive by her religious beliefs, nor does she feel fear and shame over her body.

In an interview with the podcast Relatable with Allie Beth Stucky, Jinger explained a period when she went to great lengths to avoid gaining weight. “For me, it was probably comparing myself with other people and not feeling good enough,” Jinger explained. She employed such extreme tactics as sleeping in as long as possible to skip meals and eat “as little as I could at a meal because I didn’t want to get fat.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.