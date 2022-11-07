Jinger Duggar Spills Details of ‘Emotionally Exhausting’ Journey of Book ‘Becoming Free Indeed’: ‘I Wondered if I Should Even Write It’

Duggar family member Jinger Duggar spilled details of an “emotionally exhausting” journey writing her new book Becoming Free Indeed. In it, she recounts “how she began to question the harmful ideology taught of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ,” according to the book’s description. However, in a new YouTube video, she shared the details of an “emotionally exhausting” journey to reveal her spiritual truth.

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

‘Becoming Free Indeed’ is Jinger Duggar’s fourth book

Jinger has published three books thus far. Her first was titled Growing up Duggar which she wrote with sisters Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar Dillard, and Jessa Duggar Seewald in 2014. In the book, the four eldest Duggar daughters discussed their faith, dreams for the future, and what it’s like growing up in an ultra-religious, supersized family.

Following that, Duggar penned a book with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. In 2021 they published The Hope We Hold Finding Peace in the Promises of God. The book featured behind-the-scenes details of the couple’s love story. Jinger and Jeremy discussed first-time parenthood and holding on to the hope of better days ahead when life becomes difficult.

The couple’s second and Jinger’s third published work was a children’s book, You Can Shine so Bright, in 2022. In August of this year, Jinger took to Instagram to announce the book was available for purchase. However, controversy followed the title for its alleged racism and ableist language reported by Distractify.

Jinger Duggar spilled details of the ’emotionally exhausting’ journey to write ‘Becoming Free Indeed’

In a YouTube video published on November 7, Jinger spoke about the book, the story she plans to tell, and her “emotionally exhausting” journey to spiritual freedom.

“While this is not the first book I’ve written, it has by far been the most challenging,” Jinger claimed. “The process has been more emotionally exhausting than I thought it would be.”

She continued, “It’s been tough because it’s so personal. At times, I wondered if I should even write it. But I know it’s necessary, and I’m thankful God has given me the strength to finish it.”

‘It is not a tell-all about my family’

Jinger Duggar | Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo/YouTube

Jinger stressed in the clip that Becoming Free Indeed will not reveal any family secrets about the Duggar clan, who rose to fame on TLC with their hit television series 19 Kids and Counting. “I want you to know at the start of this book that it is not a tell-all about my family,” Jinger claimed. “This is a book about me and my spiritual journey. It is the story of my faith and how I had to figure out what I believe and why I believe it.”

“This is my personal, theological memoir. Thanks for joining me as I tell my story,” Jinger concluded. She specifically called out abandoning the teachings of IBLP minister Bill Gothard.

Jinger said the book would explain how she disentangled “faith from fear” after coming up with the original idea to tell her story in 2017. She spoke of learning several longtime friends and acquaintances who had attended a yearly biblical conference for the IBLP were no longer on the same faith journey as they once were.

However, she revealed that, like those friends, she “rejected” much of the teaching she had learned. “My faith is still intact, but it has changed,” Jinger claims. “Instead of leaving my faith entirely, I have been disentangling it.”

She promises stories of her life and things that were not shown “when the TV cameras were rolling.”

Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear is on sale on January 31, 2023.

RELATED: Jinger Duggar Vuolo Reveals ‘Earth-Shaking Realization’ in Explosive New Book ‘Becoming Free Indeed’ Where She Discusses ‘Harmful’ Ideology of Her Youth