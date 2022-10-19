Jinger Duggar Vuolo Reveals ‘Earth-Shaking Realization’ in Explosive New Book ‘Becoming Free Indeed’ Where She Discusses ‘Harmful’ Ideology of Her Youth

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is releasing an explosive new book Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear in 2023. The former Counting On star will reportedly discuss the “harmful” ideology of her youth and the reasons she no longer prescribes to the religious beliefs of the Duggar family, including parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Ben and Jessa Seewald are seated with Jinger, Joy-Anna, Jana, John-David, Josiah, and Joseph Duggar | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

‘Becoming Free Indeed’ is Jinger Duggar’s fourth book

Jinger has published three books thus far. Her first was titled Growing up Duggar which she wrote with sisters Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar Dillard, and Jessa Duggar Seewald in 2014. In the book, the four eldest Duggar daughters discussed their faith, dreams for the future, and what it’s like growing up in an ultra-religious, supersized family.

Following that, Duggar penned a book with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. In 2021 they published The Hope We Hold Finding Peace in the Promises of God. The book featured behind-the-scenes details of the couple’s love story. Jinger and Jeremy discussed first-time parenthood and holding on to the hope there will be better days ahead when life becomes difficult.

The couple’s second book and Jinger’s third published work was a children’s book titled You Can Shine so Bright in 2022. In August of this year, Jinger took to Instagram to announce the book was available for purchase. However, controversy followed the title for its alleged racism and ableist language reported by Distractify.

Jinger Duggar promises to expose the ‘harmful’ ideology of her youth

Jinger Duggar Vuolo | Harper Collins Christian Publishing

A press release from Harper Collins Christian Publishing revealed the details of Duggar’s book. A summary explains that the former reality star will disclose how she began questioning her youth’s “harmful” ideology and learned to embrace true freedom via different religious beliefs.

“When Jinger Duggar Vuolo was growing up, she was convinced that obeying the rules was the key to success and God’s favor. She zealously promoted the Basic Life Principles of Bill Gothard (in the IBLP),” the release began.

“These include fastidiously obeying the modesty guidelines (no shorts or jeans, only dresses), eagerly submitting to the umbrella of authority (any disobedience of her parents would place her outside God’s protection), promoting the relationship standard of courtship, and avoiding any music with a worldly beat, among others,” the press release promoted.

“Jinger, along with three of her sisters, wrote a New York Times bestseller about their religious convictions. She believed this level of commitment would guarantee God’s blessing, even though, in private, she felt constant fear that she didn’t measure up to the high standards demanded of her,” it continued.

She credits brother-in-law Ben Seewald and husband Jeremy Vuolo for opening her eyes to a different belief system

Are you actively engaged and involved in the lives of your children? @BenSeewald & @JessaSeewald joined us for the latest episode of @HopeWeHold ❤️ Check it out! https://t.co/XY8T4tNgQF — Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) September 23, 2020

In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger shares how brother-in-law Ben Seewald, husband of sister Jessa, entered the Duggar family in her early twenties. Ben practices the Calvinist faith, reported In Touch. The press release says Ben caused Jinger to examine her beliefs. Ben and Jeremy, members of the same religious group, drove Jinger to see that the faith she was taught pushed a life built on rules, not religion.

She came to an “earth-shaking realization.” The release teased that much of what she’d always believed as a member of the IBLP wasn’t in line with what the Bible teaches. Within the book’s contents, Jinger will reveal what living under IBLP founder Bill Gothard’s rules was like and how she created a new spiritual belief system that guides her life today.

Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear is on sale on January 31, 2023.

