Jinger Duggar Stands by Sister Jill in Breaking Core Duggar Family Rule

Jinger Duggar continues to unleash herself from the strict religious guidelines from which the Duggar family raised her. As the former Counting On star promotes her book Becoming Free Indeed, she reveals more and more details about how her life has changed since leaving the IBLP religious group. One of these critical changes has Jinger standing by her sister Jill in breaking this core Duggar family rule.

Jinger Duggar and her sister, Jill Duggar | Instagram/Jill Dillard/Jinger Vuolo

Jinger Duggar called ‘fear’ a considerable part of her childhood

In an interview with People Magazine, Jinger touched on her life as a member of the IBLP, a non-denominational religious group with a Christian slant. According to the group’s official website, the Institute of Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, is an umbrella organization for different Christian-based ministries. Minister Bill Gothard ran the group, which was followed by the Duggars.

Jinger told People that while growing up in the IBLP, “fear was a huge part of my childhood. I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went, or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.”

Gothard has a set of rules that his followers must adhere to. These teachings included that women should be subservient to their husbands and that their followers should shun dancing, dating, and much of modern popular culture.

But, as Jinger becomes further removed from her former belief system, she explores other options regarding her children, Felicity and Evangaline. However, she is taking a page from her sister Jill Duggar Dillard’s playbook in raising her kids.

Jinger Duggar stands by her sister Jill Duggar in breaking this core family rule

The New York Times reviewed Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s book and spoke to her about re-examining the faith of her childhood. The newspaper reported that Jinger is denouncing aspects of her upbringing, including methods that kept her fearful of the outside world.

One of these methods Bill Gothard pushed on his followers was the benefits of homeschooling. The doctrine taught to the children of the IBLP was not a standard curriculum. Instead, children are taught from the ATI, a “biblically based” homeschooling program with little secular teachings.

However, in breaking away from the IBLP, Jinger has also removed her children from Gothard’s teachings. Per The New York Times, she plans on enrolling her two daughters in public school. Her sister, Jill, also sends her older children, Samuel and Isreal, to public school, making that decision in 2020.

In a YouTube video, Jill stated her and Derick’s decision to send their children to public school was not taken lightly. “We don’t want to take our child’s education lightly. Lots of prayer and consideration. Not making decisions out of fear, but just informed.”

The former ‘Counting On’ star hopes to help others free themselves from similar strict religious belief systems

Jinger Duggar | ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

The New York Times article quotes Jinger Duggar’s book, saying she has separated “the truth of Christianity from the unhealthy version I heard growing up.” The rules of the IBLP were reportedly so strict and manipulative that the Duggar family attended and held home churches where other like-minded families worshipped together.

These gatherings replaced a traditional church where the children might encounter Christians who lived differently.

However, Jinger is hopeful that writing her story will help others immersed in this strict religious doctrine, including her immediate family members. But, she says, “Even though you’re told your life is going to fall apart if you leave, it’s not. You don’teven to lose your faith in God.”