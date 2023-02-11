Jinger Vuolo Admits She Now Laughs at Duggar Family Courtship Rules

Jinger Vuolo, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s fourth daughter, grew up on television. She is a much different person now than when 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On viewers watched her life unfold, though. In recent years, Jinger has walked away from her family’s ultra-conservative Christine ministry and is speaking out about her journey. The mother of two even said she laughs at some of the strict courtship rules she once diligently followed.

What were the Duggar family’s strict courtship rules, exactly?

It’s been a long time since TLC viewers watched a Duggar courtship play out on television. Justin Duggar was the last of the Duggar family members to announce a romance on Counting On. His courtship, however, wasn’t filmed in the same way as past courtships. So, let’s go over the family’s strict rules.

The Duggar kids were not allowed to be physically intimate before marriage. Most had their first kiss on their wedding days, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar strongly discouraged full-frontal hugs, as well. The Duggar kids were not allowed to spend time alone together. Even after the proposal, most Duggars had chaperones when they headed out on dates. Hand-holding following engagement was allowed, but Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had to give the OK. Jinger Vuolo followed the courtship rules when she was dating Jeremy Vuolo.

The rules were stricter for the Duggar girls. While the boys got to choose who they courted, all suitors for the Duggar girls had to go through Jim Bob first. They even had to fill out a lengthy questionnaire about their beliefs before Jim Bob let them talk to the object of their affection.

While some of those rules were more loosely enforced than the Duggar family initially reported, they are still pretty strict compared to mainstream dating. The younger Duggars aren’t adhering to the rules as closely, or, at the very least, they aren’t pretending they are any longer.

Jinger Vuolo laughs at some of the family’s courtship rules now

It has been years since Jinger Vuolo has lived in the same state as her famous family. The geographical distance has changed the way Jinger views life and the way she views the rules she so diligently abided by as a young adult. In fact, she’s admitted in recent interviews that she laughs at a lot of what she believed as a young adult.

The mother of two sat down with E! News to promote her new book, Becoming Free Indeed, and touched on the family’s rules. She told the publication that she wishes people wouldn’t read her first book Growing up Duggar. Jinger noted that the book she penned with her sisters promoted courtship rules and modesty standards that she no longer believes in.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not mentioned Jinger’s book

While Jinger’s book offered up very few big bombshells, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are still busy pretending it doesn’t exist. Neither of Jinger’s parents has commented on the book’s release. They have not acknowledged any of Jinger’s recent interviews, either. Most of her famous family members are staying quiet, too.

The silence isn’t all that surprising, though. Jim Bob and Michelle are still tightly connected to the Institute of Basic Life Principles. They maintain a social circle with people within the ministry, and several of their children are also active participants. Commentary is unlikely to come.