Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo aren't sharing their daughters' faces on social media to protect their privacy and keep them safe. Jinger revealed the reason in a recent Instagram Q&A.

Jinger Vuolo was raised on TV, and it looked like she would be doing the same with her kids. Then, Josh Duggar was arrested for downloading and possessing child pornography. Following her oldest brother’s arrest, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo changed how they approached social media. Pictures of their two children completely disappeared from their feeds. In a recent social media Q&A, Jinger Vuolo revealed why she and Jeremy made the decision they did.

Jinger Vuolo explains why her kids are no longer featured on social media

The Duggar family is no longer on TV. Still, Jinger Vuolo is sharing her life on social media. Jinger recently took to Instagram to answer fan questions. She even revealed why she and her husband have opted to keep their children out of the public eye.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jinger Vuolo explained that she and Jeremy decided to avoid posting pictures of their two daughters on social media to ensure they have privacy growing up. She went on to explain that they weighed the pros and cons of sharing their kids’ lives on Instagram. Together, the couple decided, for safety reasons, that keeping them away from social media was for the best.

Jinger never mentioned her brother as the catalyst for the decision

While Jinger did not mention Josh Duggar’s arrest as the catalyst for her decision to stop sharing pictures of her kids, the timing is pretty obvious. Fans began noticing that Felicity and Evangeline were not featured in Instagram pictures in the months leading up to Josh’s April 2021 arrest.

Jinger spends a lot of her time in the public eye. She seems comfortable on social media and in interviews, but there are still some topics that she avoids almost entirely. Joshua Duggar is one of them.

Just days before the eldest Duggar was hauled in on child pornography charges, Jinger answered a fan question about her absentee children. Jinger explained that she and Jeremy were not sharing photos of the girls to give them privacy while they were young. Jinger and Jeremy’s decision became old news as news of Josh’s arrest broke.

It is easy to assume that Jinger and Jeremy were clued in on what was happening with Josh before the world knew. From there, they likely decided to proactively remove their children from the public eye to ensure their privacy and safety.

She isn’t the only Duggar sibling to make the decision, though. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell slunk away from the limelight after Josh’s arrest. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson removed most of their Instagram pictures and left social media, too. Jill and Derick Dillard have also opted to obscure their children’s faces on their public social media profiles.

Jinger isn’t against the use of social media eventually, though

Jinger might be keeping Felicity and Evangeline off social media right now, but that might not be the case forever. In her Instagram response, Jinger explained that she’ll allow it when her children are old enough to consent to being on social media.

In fact, she said she and Jeremy would be fine with their girls choosing to live their lives in the public eye if that is what they want to do as adults. Jinger and Jeremy won’t have to worry about that for a long time, though. Their oldest child, Felicity, turned 5 in July. Their second daughter, Evangeline, is 3.