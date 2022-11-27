Jinger Vuolo Penned a Tell-All: Who Will Be the Next Duggar to Spill the Tea?

Jinger Vuolo made a decision that most Duggar family followers never saw coming. The mother of two and California resident has penned a book about her childhood. While Jinger hasn’t revealed much about the book’s contents, the publisher has noted that it will touch on what Jinger’s life looked like behind the television cameras that followed her from age 11 until just a few years ago. The book promises to discuss the Institute of Basic Life Principles, the controversial ministry the Duggar family belonged to, as well. Duggar family followers hoping for a tell-all might be disappointed, but some tea could be hidden in the book. Is there another Duggar family member more likely to spill the tea? We think so.

Jinger Vuolo’s tell-all seems to be more about religion than reality TV

Jinger Vuolo’s tell-all book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, is due out at the end of January 2023. While Duggar family critics hope that the non-fiction offering will spill all of the Duggar family tea, that seems unlikely.

While Jinger Vuolo is largely removed from her famous family, geographically, there doesn’t seem to be much tension there. It just doesn’t seem like Jinger is in the headspace to upend Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s fragile public persona any further. When you look at the notes from the publisher, the book will focus more on the IBLP and the drama surrounding the ministry. In short, Jinger’s book is shaping up to be more about religion than reality TV. While Jinger’s book might not spill the Duggar tea, we still think a real tell-all could be forthcoming.

Is there another Duggar family member who is more likely to pen a real tell-all?

While Jinger’s tell-all might be more about her religious journey than her controversial reality TV career, she isn’t the only Duggar with insider information to share. If Jinger doesn’t do it, there are still Duggar family members who, conceivable, could write about all of the family’s drama.

While some Duggar family critics think Amy Duggar, the family’s rebellious cousin, could be interested in penning a book about her experience for attention, if nothing else, it doesn’t seem like she has much information to share. Amy has been pretty transparent via Instagram in recent years. She has made it clear that she, and her mother, Deanna Duggar, were kept in the dark about much of what happened inside the Duggar home.

Derick Dillard and Jill Dillard still look like the most likely Duggar family members to pen a real tell-all book. Derick has been incredibly critical of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in recent years and even claimed to be writing a book with his wife. The book has yet to materialize. With a legal career now, Derick may no longer have the time to write a tell-all book. His wife still does.

A Duggar family tell-all might come from someone outside of the Duggar family. An individual who claims to have worked with the Duggars as security has taken to social media in recent months to drop breadcrumbs about the famous family. The alleged security professional recently said he was looking at ways to “monetize” his experience. While Reddit users found the concept off-putting, it could mean a book is in the works.

How has the Duggar family reacted to Jinger Vuolo’s upcoming book?

While a few Duggars could still pen a true tell-all offering, the Duggar family is reportedly focused on Jinger’s upcoming non-fiction book for now. In Touch allegedly spoke to a source who claims Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are concerned about the upcoming release and are worried that Jinger will drag up more family dirt.

The dirty laundry the reported source is referring to is likely Josh Duggar-related. Josh, the family’s eldest son, was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography in December 2021. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence in a federal penitentiary in Texas. Josh isn’t the only dirty laundry Jinger could air, though. As the book promises, the mother of two will discuss the IBLP. There is plenty of drama surrounding the ministry.

A documentary about the ministry’s disgraced leader is planned. In early 2022, Amazon Studios greenlit the series, per Variety, but little has been heard about it since. Several Duggars and a couple of members of the Bates family have come out against the IBLP. All were raised inside the ultra-conservative Christian ministry.

While Jim Bob and Michelle might be “bracing” themselves for the book, some family members are looking forward to it. Joy-Anna Forsyth excitedly told her Instagram followers that she is excited to read Jinger’s book. Joy currently resides in Arkansas with her family. Jinger is living in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.