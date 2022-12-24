Jinger Vuolo Reveals First Movie She and Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Watched Together Was ‘the Truman Show’: Duggar Family Followers Insist It’s Not a Coincidence

Jinger Vuolo’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, is set to be released next month. Ahead of the book’s official release date, Jinger Vuolo has opted to share an excerpt with the world, and the anecdote she’s chosen to share with fans is raising some eyebrows. In the brief excerpt, Jinger shared the first movie she ever watched with her husband of six years, and Duggar family followers think it’s proof that Jeremy Vuolo had a plan all along.

Jinger Vuolo’s book reveals that the first movie she watched with her husband was ‘The Truman Show’

In a sneak peek of her upcoming book Becoming Free Indeed, Vuolo explains that the first movie she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, watched together was The Truman Show. The couple watched the flick while on their honeymoon in Australia. It had a lasting impact on Jinger.

The reality TV star and author explained that after the movie wrapped up, she turned to her husband and told him that the film was just like her life. In a lot of ways, Jinger is right. In the movie, Truman Burbank grows up on television. So did Jinger Vuolo. In the flick, everyone who tuned in had an opinion about Truman and how he should live his life. Once the Duggars became a regular fixture on TLC, viewers had plenty of thoughts about the family and the individual kids.

The comparison is fine for Duggar family followers. Most admit that Jinger’s life is, in a lot of ways, similar to Truman Burbank’s life. They, however, don’t believe for a second that The Truman Show just so happened to be a movie they screened as soon as they got a chance. Duggar critics insist it isn’t a coincidence

Duggar family followers don’t think the movie choice was a coincidence

Shortly after Jinger released a preview of her book, Duggar family followers took to Reddit to discuss what had been shared. Several followers zeroed in on her story about The Truman Show. One user argued that there was absolutely no way that the movie choice was a coincidence. Several more agreed that Jeremy Vuolo was itching to expose the Duggar family as soon as he got the opportunity.

Jeremy and Jinger’s courtship wasn’t particularly smooth, at least not by Duggar standards. For all intents and purposes, Jeremy did not appear to be Jim Bob Duggar’s first choice for his daughter. In the couple’s previous book, The Hope We Hold, Jinger recalled feeling conflicted about entering into a courtship with Jeremy. She wrote, ” I felt like I would divide my family and friends if I moved forward.”

Eventually, the pair did move forward and married. Jinger moved immediately following the wedding to Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy was a pastor. The couple has since welcomed two children, moved to Los Angeles, and purchased a home. The move is rumored to have caused further conflict between Jinger and her parents, as has her decision to wear pants and live a more worldly lifestyle.

One Redditor alleges the movie choice may have been coincidental

While several Duggar family followers think Jeremy Vuolo purposefully sought out The Truman Show to screen with his wife, it might have actually been more serendipitous than you think. One Redditor user who lives in Australia contended that that film was on regular TV during the couple’s honeymoon.

The user noted that they remembered watching the film in November 2016, too. They even shared a schedule that proves the movie was on television when the couple vacationed in the country. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t a purposeful choice on Jeremy’s part, though. Surely, The Truman Show wasn’t the only film available for viewing that day.

Jinger Vuolo’s book, Becoming Free Indeed will be released on Jan. 31, 2023. While Vuolo is unlikely to delve into Duggar family tea, the former reality TV star promises an inside look into her life. The book will cover her time on TLC and her now-severed connection to the IBLP. Jinger is not the only family member who has severed ties with the controversial ministry in recent years.