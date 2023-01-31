Jinger Vuolo Reveals The Last Time She Spoke to Josh Duggar

Jinger Vuolo’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, is mostly about her life and her journey away from the Institute of Basic Life Principles. The IBLP is the ultra-conservative Christian ministry she, and her 18 siblings, were raised around. Still, Jinger’s memoir does touch on her familial relationships. The 29-year-old influencer even discusses convicted felon Josh Duggar in the non-fiction offering.

Jinger Vuolo hasn’t spoken to Josh Duggar in years

Jinger has a somewhat distant relationship with her ultra-conservative family. Some of that is due to geography, and some of it seems to be a personal choice. In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger states that she hasn’t seen or spoken to her brother, Josh Duggar, in nearly two years, at the time of writing. Based on the book’s timeline and when it was published, it’s obvious that Jinger, like several other siblings, appeared to pull away from Josh Duggar around the time he was arrested for possessing and receiving child pornography. His arrest occurred in April 2021. A jury found him guilty in December 2021.

While Jinger insists that she hasn’t spoken to her brother in years, she says she still prays for him and hopes he’ll seek “repentance.” Jinger’s words in her book are the most that any of the Duggar siblings have spoken about Josh’s conviction since it happened. Several family members released statements following his arrest and conviction, but Jinger remains the only one who has divulged whether or not they are in contact with their troubled sibling.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Vuolo | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

Jinger has the luxury of physical distance, which has likely made it easier to maintain strict boundaries with her family. The 29-year-old lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their two children. Most of the Duggar family remains in Arkansas.

Is Jinger Vuolo the only Duggar avoiding Josh Duggar?

Little is known about who Josh Duggar might be in contact with now that he is in a federal facility. His phone activity before being moved to FCI Seagoville is well known, though. In January 2022, Josh Duggar’s call logs revealed that he had daily video calls with his wife, Anna Duggar, and was in regular contact with his parents. Josh also connected, at some point, with his younger brothers, Justin Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar. According to the U.S. Sun, Josh also reached out to one of his in-laws while in a local lockup.

Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Jana, John-David, Josiah, and Joseph Duggar | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

While his call log from the Washington County Detention Center paints a picture of a man trying to stay connected to his family, something is telling about the record. Josh never attempted to reach any of his adult sisters. It doesn’t appear that he tried to contact most of his adult brothers, either. John David Duggar, Joseph Duggar, and Josiah Duggar, the three brothers closest to Josh in age, did not connect with the convicted felon following his conviction. While it’s impossible to say what is going on now, it seems likely that Jinger is not the only Duggar sibling who has opted to maintain a healthy distance from Josh.

When will Josh Duggar be released from prison?

Jinger Vuolo doesn’t seem to have any desire to speak to her eldest brother. She won’t have to worry about the prospect of having to be around him anytime soon, either. Following his conviction, Josh was sentenced by Judge Timothy L. Brooks to more than 12 years behind bars.

The 34-year-old former reality TV star will not be eligible for release until August 2032. Upon release, he’ll have to follow strict rules, including travel and internet usage restrictions. Josh also will not be allowed to spend time alone with any minor children, including his own. By the time he is released, his youngest child, Madyson Duggar, will be around 11. His eldest child, Mackynzie Duggar, will be 22.