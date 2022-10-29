Joanna Gaines Said Chip is Both the ‘Toughest’ and ‘Softest’ Guy She Knows

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, the King and Queen of home renovation, have converted their small business, Magnolia Market, into a multi-million dollar multimedia empire. The couple’s long marriage has had its ups and downs, but through it all, their love for one another has kept them together.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Fixer Upper couple is so well-known that fans may wonder if there is anything about the duo that might surprise them. When Drew Barrymore urged Chip and Joanna to reveal something surprising about one another, their responses were illuminating and endearing.

Joanna Gaines said Chip is both the ‘toughest’ and ‘softest’ guy she knows

Chip and Joanna were guests on the April 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where they discussed their relationship and the motivations behind starting the Magnolia Network. Barrymore did pose one question that was a little tough for them to answer. She asked, “What is one thing that would really shock people about you, or at least surprise and delight, that we don’t know about you?”

Chip went with a funny and naughty response, saying, “JoJo is a wild woman when you turn off the lights.”

When Barrymore asked Chip what would shock fans about him, Joanna revealed a lesser-known aspect of her husband. She said,

“He’s got this little bitty boy heart that is so sensitive and so thoughtful. He’s like the biggest oxymoron to me. He’s the toughest guy I know but the softest guy I know. And he loves to snuggle.”

Chip and Joanna celebrated their 19th anniversary this year in May.

Chip and Joanna first met inside an auto shop

Joanna’s father, a Firestone Tire salesman, hired her to work in the family firm’s marketing department when she graduated from college. While employed there, the Fixer Upper star would do car ads for the family business.

Chip was getting his car fixed when he saw a picture of Joanna, then 23 years old, hanging on the wall in her daddy’s shop. The home renovation king told Popsugar, “I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall.”

Starting tomorrow, you can stream #MagnoliaNetwork on @hbomax!



Select originals including Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters, and more coming soon. pic.twitter.com/F9jp7iLqmY — Magnolia Network (@magnolianetwork) September 29, 2022

Chip kept making reasons to visit the repair shop and was always bringing in new work in the hopes of running into his future bride. In 2001, he eventually crossed paths with Joanna and managed to get a date with her by praising her work in car ads.

Chip and Joanna married in 2003

Juuuust married! Everything about u has made everything about me better. & 17 years later I’m still learning from & loving on the most incredible woman in the world. After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens U really are the girl of my dreams.. Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you? pic.twitter.com/tcs2h0qEI0 — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) May 31, 2020

After Joanna got to know Chip, she realized how fortunate she was to be with such a kind man. “At first, I couldn’t believe how kind Chip was—he had kind eyes and made me laugh a lot. I knew he was the one because I knew I could trust him,” Joanna told Popsugar.

And it was obvious that Chip was smitten with Joanna. After dating for a year, he decided to pop the question to Joanna in an unconventional way. The Fixer Upper star lied to his future wife and said they were going to a concert as a way to surprise her.

Instead of taking Joanna to the venue, Chip proposed to her in a jewelry store in Archer City, Texas, despite not having a ring. As soon as she said yes, Chip and Joanna headed inside to pick out the perfect engagement ring for her: a round diamond set in an ornate platinum band.

The couple tied the knot at the Earle-Harrison House in 2003. In that same year, the Gaineses launched Magnolia Market, where they sell their signature brand of rustic industrial furniture and accessories. Chip and Joanna have five wonderful children: Ella Rose, Drake, Duke, Crew, and Emmie Kay.

