Joanna Gaines is Learning to ‘Enjoy the Process’ of Cooking Instead of ‘Obsessing’ Over It

Joanna Gaines is a self-admitted perfectionist who regularly undertakes multiple projects simultaneously. As a mother of five children, a businesswoman, a wife, a decorator, and an author, her days are filled with many to-do tasks. However, she is now learning to take a step back and “enjoy the process” of cooking instead of “obsessing” over it.

In 2022, Joanna Gaines was busier than ever

In 2022, the Fixer-Upper star was busier than ever. She released a memoir, recorded a podcast, renovated a castle, and recovered from back surgery.

“I had my first microdiscectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago,” Gaines captioned a social media photo that showed her lying in a hospital bed just before Christmas.

She continued, “I’ve always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times. I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season.”

The forced rest caused Gaines to re-evaluate some elements of her life she had put on the back burner, including self-care. However, one detail of 2022 the Magnolia Network head didn’t divulge to fans was news of the third installment of her cookbook series, Magnolia Table 3.

In 2023, the newest installation of Gaines’ cookbook series hits shelves, beginning May 2. Along with debuting the cover on social media, Gaines shared some words of wisdom with her Instagram followers regarding her passion for cooking and the lessons she’s learned about feeding her family.

Joanna Gaines is learning to ‘enjoy the process’ of cooking instead of ‘obsessing’ over it

On Instagram, Joanna Gaines shared a video of her latest volume of cooking tips and tricks and family favorite recipes: the unboxing of her latest cookbook, Magnolia Table 3. The clip featured the Fixer Upper star as she showed off volumes 1 and 2 of the series before debuting the cover of the third installment.

Gaines expressed her thoughts over the big reveal. She told her followers how when it comes to cooking; she tries to “enjoy the process” of the finished product or “obsessing” over it.

In the caption of the post, Gaines wrote, “Magnolia Table Volume 3! I’ve learned that cooking can be about one of two things—obsessing over the finished product or enjoying the process. Because even more than the meal, it’s the moments they shape that are worth holding onto.”

Fans of the Magnolia Table star were thrilled to get their first look at the newest installment of the series. They shared their joy in the post’s comments section.

Fans shared their excitement regarding the new cookbook’s release

In the comments section of Joanna Gaines’ Instagram post, her followers shared their excitement regarding the news of her newest cookbook. Many of Gaines’ fans can’t wait to add this new book, which has a lovely green cover, to their collection.

“I don’t even use cookbooks anymore. I read your cookbooks like they are a book, and I enjoy them so much. Also, I treat them like decorations,” wrote one follower.

“Shut the front door! Pre-ordering now; it’s my soon-to-be 40th birthday present to myself. So many of these recipes filled my table, and four kids had happy bellies. Thank you for keeping the kitchen the heart of our homes with these books,” penned a second fan.

A third fan claimed, “One of my goals (and my sisters) for the year is to cook every recipe in your Volume 1 Cookbook! We’ve done about 20-25 recipes, and the Fluffy Pancake recipe and Roasted Brussel Sprouts have become new favorites!”

Finally, a fourth follower noted, “Excited. I use your recipes all the time! Several are family favorites during holidays. Can’t wait to try some from your new cookbook!”

Magnolia Table Volume 3 hits bookshelves on May 2.