Joanna Gaines Hints at Having More Kids Because She’s ‘Terrified’ About Upcoming Family Dynamic Change

Joanna Gaines said she hasn’t counted out having more kids. The Fixer Upper star admitted she’s “terrified” about an upcoming big life change in their family and believes another child could ease her worry. Her husband Chip, however, might not be on the same page.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna Gaines reveals she’s considered having more kids because she’s ‘terrified’ about the family dynamic changing

During an October 2022 interview with ET, Chip and Joanna Gaines talked about their family and Joanna hinted at why she’s open to having more kids.

“I am terrified of that moment when our last one leaves,” she explained. “For me, it’s like if we could just keep having babies, then at some point, for sure I won’t have to experience that.”

“I think the more the merrier,” Joanna added. She motioned to her husband and added, “This guy’s done.”

Chip Gaines said Joanna has ‘been an emotional wreck’ about their son starting his senior year of high school

In an August 2022 interview with People, Chip revealed they’re both “freaking out” about their son Drake leaving for college soon. “Five babies, one that just started his senior year of high school,” Chip said, “So we’re freaking out about that.”

He added, “Jo’s been an emotional wreck. You can quote me on that.”

Seeing their first child inching closer to adulthood is a bittersweet development for the couple. “She sees Drake off to his first day of school, which in kindergarten, it makes sense that you get really emotional,” Chip said of Joanna. “Your senior year, this is a celebratory moment.”

Joanna explained how they are bracing for a big change in their family dynamic. “I think for us, it’s the realization that we’re this tight little family unit and we’re a bigger family,” she noted. “There’s seven of us, but knowing the second that one baby leaves, it changes that dynamic.”

For Chip, seeing their son move into a new chapter is proof “we’ve done our job” as parents. “And now with this little boy, man, whatever he is, it’s going to be exciting to see what he becomes and I think it’s healthy,” he added.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Drake will head to college soon

In a fall 2022 Magnolia Journal article, Joanna also explained the adjustment that’s on the horizon for their family with Drake heading to college.

“Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college,” she wrote. “In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement.”

Joanna added, “But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Things About Themselves That Would Shock People