Joanna Gaines Hospitalized Before the Holidays: ‘I’m Truly Grateful for the Forced Rest’

Magnolia icon Joanna Gaines revealed she was practicing “forced rest” after she was hospitalized for back surgery before the holidays.

Christmas is a time of year Joanna loves, so she was “a bit stressed” initially because of the timing. However, she began to appreciate her circumstances. Eventually, she learned to see being able to “simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still” as a gift.

Joanna Gaines | Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME

A ‘basket toss turned back injury’ from cheerleading has left Joanna Gaines in need of two surgeries

Joanna shared an update with fans on Instagram, revealing that she’d hurt her back in high school while cheerleading. She explained it was “basically a basket toss turned back injury,” adding she’s “been dealing with it ever since.”

“I had my first microdiscectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines,” she wrote, “and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago.”

Due to the procedure, Joanna had to slow down for the holidays. But she confessed it hasn’t been as bad as she initially thought it would be. Despite the time of year and being a mother to five children, she’s found a silver lining to being still.

Joanna Gaines is ‘truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year’

Joanna explained on Instagram that she initially thought that the timing of her surgery would be problematic. Of course, she didn’t want to miss out on those Gaines family holiday traditions. She wrote, “I’ve always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times, and I was a bit stressed [because] of the timing of it all with the holiday season.”

However, she added she’s “truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year.”

“It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still,” she shared. And she concluded the post with a message for her followers: “Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week. It may not all go as planned — but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now.”

Joanna Gaines and Magnolia are taking a break from social media to behold ‘the beauty of the here and now’

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In another Instagram post, Joanna announced she was taking a break from social media, as was her Magnolia brand. The hiatus started days before Christmas. And she encouraged others to do the same with a festive clip of her Christmas tree and fireplace.

“All across Magnolia this winter, we’re exploring the theme of presence — beholding the beauty of the here and now,” a message on the video read.

It continued, “To put this idea into practice, we are taking a break from social media for a week. Our goal is to slow down, lean in, and return to what matters most.”

“We’d love for you to join us so that, together, we can savor the holidays and ease into the new year from a place of stillness, joy, and rest,” the message concluded.