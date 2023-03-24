How Joanna Gaines Knew Husband Chip Was ‘The One’ For Her

Chip Gaines has always said he fell in love with his wife of 20 years at first sight, but for Joanna Gaines, the connection wasn’t immediate. Here’s what the Fixer Upper stars said about the beginning of their relationship and how Joanna knew Chip was “the one.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines | NBC/NBCUniversal

Chip Gaines knew Joanna was the one at first sight

Not only did Chip fall for Joanna right away, but he didn’t even have to see her in person to know he wanted to marry her. He saw her photo in her father’s tire shop and was determined to meet her. “Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his [automotive] shop. I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall,” Chip told PopSugar.

He found excuses to return to the tire shop, hoping to see Joanna in person. “My buddies used to always joke that no one could get their brakes done as often as I got my brakes done,” Chip told KWTX (via Country Living).

Joanna Gaines revealed how she knew Chip was ‘the one’

Chip fell in love with Joanna right away, but for her, the connection wasn’t instant. “It wasn’t love at first sight for Chip and me,” she admitted in an essay for Magnolia Journal (per People). “For one thing, I was typically attracted to guys who were more on the quiet side. Based on our first date, it was clear that Chip was anything but quiet.”

But Joanna took a chance on Chip, and he gradually won her over after a few months of dating. “At first, I couldn’t believe how kind Chip was – he had kind eyes, and made me laugh a lot,” she told PopSugar. “I knew he was the one because I knew I could trust him.”

The ‘Fixer Upper’ stars said they would never divorce

Chip and Joanna have been through a lot in their two decades together – they share five kids, launched a successful TV show, and built the impressive Magnolia business empire. If they were ever to separate, it would be devastating not only for them, but for the millions of fans who have watched them build their lives together over the years.

Chip is confident that he and Joanna will never split. “Our superpower is that, Jo and I are not quitters,” he told Access Hollywood in July 2021. “Throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind and I would say that it happened pretty early on in our relationship. We just thought that it’s interesting that divorce and leaving one another is not really an option for us.”

He added, “So somehow that little foundation have [sic] served us well. Things have definitely been challenging, we’re not perfect, we have issues and trials and errors like anybody, but… this will never be a gossip mag that we don’t make it.”