Joanna Gaines Never Went to Design School and 4 Other Facts You May Not Know About the ‘Fixer Upper’ Star

Joanna Gaines, the celebrated star of Fixer Upper, has charmed audiences with her impressive interior design prowess for years. Despite her remarkable skills, however, few viewers are aware that Joanna never attended design school.

With Joanna’s home renovation empire still going strong, here are five facts you may not know about the Fixer Upper star.

‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Joanna Gaines never went to design school

After watching Joanna skillfully renovate homes on Fixer Upper, one would think she went design school.

The beloved Fixer Upper star earned her bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, back in 2001. While one might assume that her degree was in design, Joanna actually obtained a degree in communications.

Her lack of formal design education did not stop her from becoming a renowned design expert. To this day, Joanna is still impressing fans with her talent and creativity in the world of home design.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star is not a Texas native

Between Fixer Upper and her various business ventures, Joanna has done a lot for the community of Waco. Although she and her husband, Chip Gaines, call Waco home, she is actually not from the area.

Fans will be surprised to learn that Joanna was born in Wichita, Kansas. Her family relocated to Austin, Texas when she was 12. During her high school days, her family moved to Waco and have been there ever since.

Joanna Gaines’ family background is surprising

Joanna’s family background is a unique blend of cultures and nationalities. Her father Jerry is of Lebanese and German heritage, while her mother Nan hails from Korea.

The couple met during Jerry’s military service in Vietnam. After 47 years of marriage and raising three daughters, they remain an inspiring example of love, forgiveness, and respect for each other’s differences.

As Joanna often shares with her fans, her parents’ enduring relationship is a testament to the power of compassion and grace in any relationship.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star started in the food industry

Joanna may be known for her time on Fixer Upper, but she actually didn’t start out in the renovation industry. Instead, one of Joanna’s first jobs was working at a restaurant.

Joanna once worked at a buffet restaurant, where she developed her skills in the food industry. While having an abundance of food at her disposal was undoubtedly a perk, Joanna also noted that it came with its own set of challenges.

Nonetheless, this experience helped her develop a keen eye for aesthetic presentation and detail.

The HGTV star launched her business on her own

Joanna, the mastermind behind the Gaines’ empire, began her business journey solo. Of course, it didn’t take long for her husband, Chip Gaines, to join in and take it to new heights.

Their partnership blossomed into a successful enterprise, with seven published books, a restaurant, and a line of products available at Target.

Despite their remarkable achievements, the couple remains adorably close as business partners, inspiring many with their charming synergy. But it may have never been possible if Joanna hadn’t taken the first step solo.