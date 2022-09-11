Joanna Gaines’ New Book: The Significance of the Book Colors

Joanna Gaines recently announced her new book, The Stories We Tell. The Fixer Upper star gave fans a peek inside her writing process and discussed how she chose the book colors. Here’s what she revealed.

Joanna Gaines’ new book

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gaines took to social media to announced her new book and talk about the journey toward creating her latest project. She says she used some of the events from her past to put this book together.

“Earlier this year I started jotting down memories and stories from my past, journaling about things I was still, years later, trying to work through,” says Gaines on Instagram. “Half of my life is behind me, and I’ve been longing for clarity about what I should carry forward and how I could hold this next chapter well.”

Gaines says her practice of writing down memories led to her latest book. She says her story was unveiled as she wrote.

“At some point, I realized I was writing a story—my story,” she continues. “The bits and pieces that shape who I am. It was messy and winding and beautiful, and graciously revealed about a million wonders. Some of it broke my heart—and some of it pieced it back together.”

Gaines took a photo of her manuscript before sending it to the printer. She shared the image on Instagram and expressed some of the feelings she had about reaching this important step.

“I’m feeling a little bit of everything: nervous, excited, vulnerable, but mostly hopeful,” says Gaines. “That any part of my story might shine a light on the fullness of yours.”

How Joanna Gaines chose the color scheme for her book

Gaines’ new book is pink, white, and black. Pink is the most prominent color. She says she chose pink because it’s a color she loved when she was a child.

“I wanted a cover that matched what my heart was after: a little lightness, a little fun, a little more of who I used to be,” says Gaines on Instagram. “And pink—because it was the first color I ever loved.”

This isn’t Gaines’ first book. Some of the other books she has written are Magnolia Table, Magnolia Story, Home Body, We are the Gardeners, and Who You Were Made to Be.

Joanna Gaines opens up about her life in ‘Magnolia Journal’

You don’t have to wait until Gaines’ book comes out to learn more about her life. In the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, she talks about some of the difficulties she overcame and times when all she could do was take a step back and release the reins.

“In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it,” says Gaines. “Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn’t pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost, and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender.”

