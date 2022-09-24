Joanna Gaines Revealed Her Daughter Played an Incredibly Special Role in Gaines’ New Book: ‘The Very Best Part’

Joanna Gaines wrote a new book and her daughter, Ella, one of five kids, helped her with it. As the Magnolia star started writing down memories from her life, she realized she was telling her story. The product was her first solo memoir, and she decided to share it with the world. Read on to learn more about The Stories We Tell and Ella’s role in pulling it together.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna Gaines and ‘The Stories We Tell’

Joanna is already a New York Times Bestseller, but the soon-to-release The Stories We Tell is her first solo memoir. On Instagram, she said it started as her jotting down stories and journaling about things she was “still, years later, trying to work through.”

“Half of my life is behind me and I’ve been longing for clarity about what I should carry forward and how I could hold this next chapter well,” she explained. “At some point, I realized I was writing a story — my story.”

On the Magnolia blog, Joanna shared she hopes her memoir can “help shine a light on the beauty of yours.”

“Because this is my story, maybe you won’t always relate, or maybe it will feel like you’re looking in a mirror,” she wrote in an introduction. “Whatever we have in common, and whatever differences lie between us, I only hope my story can help shine a light on the beauty of yours.”

Joanna Gaines let her daughter, Ella, help design the cover for her new book

Throughout the journey, Joanna offered fans insight into some of the ins and outs of writing The Stories We Tell. And she recently shared on Instagram that one of her children with Chip Gaines also took on a role.

“I loved the whole process of bringing this book to life,” she wrote, “but having my daughter, Ella, help design the cover was the very best part of it all.”

In another Instagram post, Joanna talked about what she was hoping for in the design and the significance of the color. She shared, “I wanted a cover that matched what my heart was after: a little lightness, a little fun, a little more of who I used to be. And pink — because it was the first color I ever loved.”

Joanna Gaines’ daughter has designed more than a book cover

We’re honored to be supporting @StJude Children’s Research Hospital this September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Our daughter, Ella, designed this limited edition t-shirt to help raise awareness & funds for the kids at St. Jude. Order yours here: https://t.co/TTKv2U14fv pic.twitter.com/S2egk0vZlP — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) September 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time Ella Gaines has tried her hand at design. Joanna shared that their oldest daughter helped create a shirt for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Our daughter, Ella, designed this limited edition t-shirt to help raise awareness & funds for the kids at St. Jude,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Notably, Chip and Joanna are more than supporters of St. Jude’s mission — they’re also ambassadors for the foundation.

