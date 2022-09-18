Joanna Gaines Revealed There’s 1 Aspect of Fame Chip Gaines Handles ’so Much Better’ Than Her

Being one half of a famous couple can have its pros and cons. And Joanna Gaines revealed one part of fame that her husband, Chip Gaines, handles “so much better” than her.

Read on to discover which aspect of having the spotlight sometimes gets under Joanna’s skin. Plus, why does she think Chip’s response to it is a bit more suitable than hers?

Joanna Gaines said negative headlines that come with fame sometimes ‘strike a nerve’ with her

In a 2021 note for the Magnolia Journal, Joanna wrote about becoming famous without preparation. She offered, “Some years ago, Chip and I found ourselves in a world we’d never known with no instructions or road map.”

She said the “beauty and blessings” that came with Fixer Upper were unexpected and added that her family, now including five kids, is “continually grateful for” the experience.

However, she explained that they promptly realized their fame meant they became part of the news cycle, like it or not. “Stories get written about us, about our family, our plans, our supposed beliefs and politics,” she wrote. She added that “a lot of times it’s so unbelievable [they] can’t help but laugh.”

But not every instance is laughable to Joanna. She said, “Every now and then, a headline or story will strike a nerve regardless of how off the mark it may be. Those times are harder to reconcile because we’re human, and the idea that ‘it’s just part of the territory’ doesn’t make untrue accusations any less painful.”

Joanna Gaines said Chip Gaines handles negativity that comes with fame ‘so much better’ than she does

After confessing negative headlines get under her skin, Joanna said her husband has a different response. “Chip is so much better at this than I am,” she explained. “When it’s clear that it’s nothing more than someone who knows nothing about us poking us where it hurts, he can let their comments roll off his back.”

“He can keep moving forward,” she added. “Then there’s me, the one who wants to right the wrong. Who wants to call foul because I thought we all knew to play fair.”

On a related note, Chip once shared a story about fame becoming too much for him. One of their children was separated while they were together, and they were both swarmed by an eager crowd.

Joanna Gaines finds beauty in shared moments outside of fame and headlines

Joanna concluded her note by sharing that she believes there is more good than bad in the world, and the simple things remind her of that. The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star explained how we have “fooled ourselves into thinking that real connection is too hard to come by these days” but added, “… I’ve witnessed too many moments that prove otherwise.”

“A shared moment of beauty, a glimpse of humor, of lightness, of heroic pursuits, of people living for one another — and I’m convinced all over again that there is more light than dark, more life than death, more hope than anger, more joy than sorrow, more gratitude among us than we sometimes remember,” she shared.

