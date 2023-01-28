Joanna Gaines Reveals What She’d Be Doing If It Weren’t for Her Interior Design Career

Joanna Gaines made a name for herself as a designer alongside her husband, Chip Gaines. The couple became one of HGTV’s biggest stars when they appeared on the popular show Fixer Upper. They went on to release items under the Magnolia Home brand. They also have book deals, a bakery, a coffee shop, a real estate company, Magnolia Market, and more.

After leaving HGTV, Chip and Joanna started Magnolia Network. Joanna revealed what she would be doing if she wasn’t an interior designer.

What Joanna Gaines would do if she wasn’t an interior designer

Joanna revealed she would most likely be an accountant if she wasn’t a designer. She says she enjoys working with numbers. She also likes how this type of work gives her a sense of control. However, she says she learned how to manage her need to control situations.

“[I left behind] the fear of failure, the idea that I have to control; that everything has to be perfect,” says Gaines during an interview with the Today show. “That’s not even possible. I know that now and it makes me sick to think that’s how I operated for so long. I had to get the intention right; why am I doing what I’m doing?”

Where did Joanna Gaines go to school?

Joanna attended Baylor University (her husband, Chip, also attended Baylor). If you thought she received a degree related to design, you’re wrong. Joanna graduated with a degree in communications. Her original plan was to go into the communications field. When Joanna was a college student, she had an internship in New York on the show 48 Hours with Dan Rather, reports Baylor Magazine.

Although Joanna was on the road to a career in communications, she decided to go in another direction. She soon realized she had a passion for design. Joanna became inspired by some of the New York boutiques she visited during her time in New York.

Joanna Gaines feels like this is a ‘new season’ for her

Joanna tells Hoda Kotb that she feels like this is a new season for her. She’s excited about the changes taking place in her life.

“For me, at 44, I feel like I’m stepping into a new season,” says Joanna. “Half my life, it’s been great, but now I really want to be intentional about what I carry with me as I move forward.”

Joanna’s new book

Joanna recently released a book titled The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters. She says the book gave her a chance to reflect on the last couple of years and start thinking about what she wants her future to look like. During a Q and A at the 2022 Silobration, Chip says their HGTV experience was like a “rocket.” Joanna says they didn’t have much time to process everything considering how quickly they became famous.

“We never really allowed ourselves time to process it,” says Joanna. “Life can happen, and that’s great, but I also think when you can sit and evaluate and process, and again, hold with gratitude and all the things, it’s just more meaningful in that way.”

Joanna continues, “I think for us, the last 10 years has just felt so crazy and exciting, but also, it’s been busy. We’re both in that stage where it’s like I don’t want business, and hurriedness, and to-dos, and going through the motions. I want the chance to see the magical moments that are unplanned.”

