Joanna Gaines Shares ‘Proud’ Moment of Son Crew and Fans Can’t Get Enough: ‘Most Wholesome Video Ever’

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Crew pitched in to help with the last summer harvest and a too-cute video captured him in action. Needless to say, their fans loved seeing little Crew atop a ladder picking pears.

Joanna Gaines shared a too-cute video of son Crew picking pears

On Aug. 26, Gaines took to Instagram to share a video showing the “last of the summer harvest.”

Gaines noted, “The last of the summer harvest. So proud of my pear pickin’ boy and our hard working honey bees.”

The video showed their son Crew in the garden standing on a ladder plucking a pear and dropping it into a bin. Unfortunately, it bounced back out and onto the ground. He gave a cute smile to the camera before looking down again.

Another camera angle came in a little closer to capture Crew grabbing another pear and dropping it into the bin below. This time he landed the fruit in the bin.

Crew was seen trying to grab a pear just out of reach and another shot showed him getting the fruit as well as plucking one from the branches right overhead. An overhead shot showed Chip and Joanna’s son with bins and buckets filled with pears.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet video of Crew Gaines helping out

The Instagram post’s comments section erupted with fans who said they loved seeing Crew in action. Comments included, “Most precious little human,” “He is so cute!,” “Precious little pear picker,” and “The best helper!!”

Others noted, “He’s a cutie and such a good helper!,” “Boy he is growing up very quickly,” “Crew has gotten so big!!,” and “He’s so much you and Chip!!!”

Still other fans noticed Crew’s “proud smile,” “little boots,” and “sweet baby hands.”

Other comments included, “Joanna, he is beyond precious!,” “Cutest thing ever,” “Most wholesome video ever,” “I love him so — heart of gold,” and “This might be the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen!”

Some of Joanna Gaines’ fans worried the fruit would get bruised

While most of Gaines’ followers commented about how cute the video was, some wondered f dropping the fruit from a ladder height would damage the pears. “Enthusiastic helper! Every one of those pears are going to be bruised,” one person commented.

Another fan criticized, “Teaching kids to pick fruit is amazing but maybe explain not to throw it. No one wants to eat bruised fruit.”

Others wondered, “Won’t the fruit get bruised?” and “How does this not bruise the heck out of the pears?”

One person was happy to explain that the fruit likely didn’t get bruises. “I have a pear tree and the skins on them are suuuuper thick still by the time they’re ready to be picked,” they commented. “They fall to the ground from fifteen feet and won’t have a bruise. Then they take some time still before they ripen. Pretty impressive when you think of how delicate they are once they’re ripe!”

