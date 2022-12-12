Joanna Gaines Stuns in an $800 Maxi Dress in Recent Photoshoot: ‘Love Your Dress!’

When Joanna Gaines hopped on Instagram to tell her fans to check out her new line of products, some only wanted to know where they could get the stylish paisley-print maxi dress she wore in the pictures.

On many posts, most of her commenters consistently applaud her fashion choices. But one user sparked a debate when they said she recently dressed like a teenager, not a professional. And that was because of her jeans.

Fans love Joanna Gaines in an $800 dress by Veronica Beard

Joanna took to Instagram to announce her collection of rugs and pillows with Loloi Rugs, praising the “simplicity and warmth” of the products. The Magnolia Network icon encouraged her followers to check out her latest line, but many couldn’t get over her dress.

Some wanted to know where they could get one of their own, while others just appreciated how it looked on Joanna. “Love your dress!” one user commented. Another declared, “We all need a link for this dress.”

The in-demand item is the Nitza Silk Paisley Maxi by Veronica Beard, originally priced at $798. It’s currently sold out in stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, which describes the v-neck, quarter-sleeved dress as “cut from paisley-print silk” and adds the “vintage-inspired maxi dress has an elegant column silhouette.”

Fans went wild when Joanna Gaines dressed in $250 jeans

On a different post, Joanna shared a series of pictures from a Variety photoshoot with her husband, Chip Gaines, and her fans on Instagram again applauded her fashion choices. This time, much of the fodder in her comments was about a pair of windowpane-printed bootcut jeans that her followers were eager to get their hands on.

According to a Joanna-focused fashion sleuth on Instagram, Found Style, those pants are Le Crop Mini Bootcut Jeans by Frame. And they’re selling out fast for around $250.

Joanna Gaines’ ripped jeans caused a debate in her Instagram comments section

It’s not the first time, and undoubtedly won’t be the last time, fans have been obsessed with Joanna’s style. But not even she can win them all, as they say. Most followers are usually eager to know where her clothes come from, but one of her choices sparked a fashion debate in her comments section.

While most remarks were complimentary about Joanna’s Variety fashion, one user found something they didn’t like — distressed denim. They argued that ripped jeans are for teenagers, not professionals promoting a company.

Notably, that might have been a fashion rule at one point, but it is seemingly outdated now. British Vogue declared “polished” ripped jeans are “back on the agenda” for adults in 2022, and most commenters agreed that Joanna looked great in them.

“She’s dressed just fine,” one replied, while others asked where they could get the jeans. We couldn’t find where Joanna got the jeans she wore for the shoot, but American Eagle and other brands offer similar styles.