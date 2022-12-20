Joanna Gaines Has Some Tips on Trimming a Faux Christmas Tree

The most festive time of the year is here, and revelers decorate Christmas trees as part of a beloved tradition. They’re special for many reasons, and no two are the same. Joanna Gaines goes all out to create the perfect Christmas tree. The interior designer knows how to not only highlight her personality and style but also tell a unique story. Gaines even has tips on trimming a faux Christmas tree.

Joanna Gaines offers tips on decorating an artificial Christmas tree

Joanna Gaines | Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage

Gaines has some advice on how to make a faux Christmas tree look special. The Fixer Upper star revealed what she does, and anyone can re-create the look.

Start by stringing plenty of white lights and some beaded garland on the tree. Then hang the ornaments. According to Gaines’ blog, Magnolia, the pieces should “tell the story of first Christmases, big moves, life events, and more.”

Remember to use metallic pieces and a topper that reflects the light. Finally, finish with a pretty skirt to tie it all together.

But most important, try to instill meaning. Gaines likes to ensure her faux tree not only has a great aesthetic but also tells her family’s story.

“This tree is full of firsts for each of us, many meaningful ornaments, and lots of handmade who knows what,” she says on Instagram. “It’s my favorite, and I treasure this time every year.”

Gaines adds that she gets a little sad every time she puts her tree up — “it’s a good kind of sad,” she clarifies. The decorator gets emotional because the “memories on this tree are so sweet, and time just goes by so fast.”

A Christmas tree should be meaningful

Gaines believes a Christmas tree should have deep meaning, so she doesn’t stop at only one. The HGTV star put up three trees last holiday season, and each was significant.

According to Taste of Home, the trees represent people who are special to the designer, and she has rules for each tree.

Naturally, there’s the main family tree. Standing on display in the Gaines‘ living room was a stunning 12-footer. She said the real pine tree means a lot to her husband, Chip Gaines, and because he means so much to her, she stopped at nothing to make it flawless.

The lush green branches brought a feeling of nature to the space, and small gold twinkle lights added a warm glow. Its mostly red-and-white ornaments were a festive yet rustic touch.

Joanna Gaines’ 2 other Christmas trees

Next, Gaines has her “Mama’s Tree” — a “zero-stress” faux tree. The simple, prelit tree is easy to put up. It sits in a nook in the Gaines’ bedroom.

Last year, she also had “Crew’s Tree,” for her only kid who wanted their own — her young son Crew. There were plenty of colorful felt ornaments, and the interior designer said she “constantly” found decorations from other trees placed on this one.

Gaines loves to uphold yearly traditions. “Our tree could never be complete without the kids’ handmade offerings,” she told People. “And while the Popsicle-stick picture frames have cracked over the years and the photos within them have faded, it only makes me love them all the more.”

Follow Joanna Gaines’ tips, and you’ll soon have a faux Christmas tree that’s beautiful and personal and lights up your holiday season.