Joanna Gaines Shares Video of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card to Chip and Fans Love the Cute Moment

Joanna Gaines’ son Crew wrote dad Chip Gaines a thoughtful birthday card and fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet video Joanna posted on Instagram.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna Gaines’ son Crew works hard on a card for Chip Gaines

On Nov. 14, Gaines took to Instagram to share a birthday message for Chip. “We sure love you @chipgaines, Happy Birthday!” she wrote in the caption with a fishing pole and dinosaur emojis.

In the video, their son Crew handwrites a card for dad and his process is so sweet. He reads the “words” he writes out loud, beginning, “I love you dad. I really love you and I hope you want to fish,” before carefully writing another letter.

He starts again, “I love you dad. I hope I want to fish with you” and works to get the message just right. “I love you dad. I really hope that I want to go fish with…” he says before adding another letter to the note and finishing the sentence with “you.”

Fans loved seeing Crew’s incredible focus

Gaines’ followers commented on how touching this moment was. A number of teachers weighed in, with one writing, “I teach elementary reading and can professionally verify that this is exactly what it says.”

Another fan commented, “Oh as a former kindergarten teacher this brings joy to my heart! Love this!!!”

Another teacher said, “I adore this! Thinking of yourself as a writer and reader comes long before conventional spelling and reading! Way to go, Crew!”

Other fans took notice of how Crew was concentrating on getting the letter and words just right, with one person noting he’s “so precise and careful” and another person commenting, “Melts my heart and such tender care he’s taken with each ‘word!'”

“Love this so much! He’s so sweet re-reading this letter,” another fan wrote. “Happy birthday, Chip!”

Others marveled at the cuteness overload, with one person calling it “so dang sweet” and another fan saying, “Don’t need to open Instagram again today because I just saw the best possible thing.”

Another Gaines follower wrote, “OK, this has to be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!!”

Chip and Joanna Gaines said their son Crew gave them a fresh perspective

During an October 2022 interview with ET, Chip and Joanna explained how Crew changed their life by gave them a new perspective.

“I mean, we’ve always been busy. But then, we were busy trying to build a business and then we had four kids on top of that … I mean our lives were very chaotic,” Chip explained. “Then we had about eight years where we thought we were done with new babies and we were raising the four that we had.”

He continued, “Crew, really, just something about him was almost like a parachute at the end of a race car. It didn’t force us to slam on the brakes, in the negative sense, it allowed us to really stop. And I will say, we notice things about him that we might not have caught on the first four.”

Joanna added, “Crew has really done something to me where I’m typically, ‘Go, go, go!’ I have just wanted to kind of step back and say, ‘I’m gonna look for these moments of wonder.’ Because this is what my 4-year-old toddler has taught me.”