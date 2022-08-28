Joe Pesci is the ‘Best Portrayer’ of a Mob Guy, Ex-Mob Boss Says

Legendary actor Joe Pesci has appeared in such classic comedy movies as Home Alone and My Cousin Vinny but is best known for his ability to accurately portray a mafia gangster. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Pesci quickly became celebrated for his intense acting style and distinctive speaking voice.

Appearing in nearly a dozen mob movies in his career, Pesci received critical acclaim for his performances and was even declared the most accurate mob guy by an actual major mafia man.

Pesci’s many mob boss roles

Joe Pesci seemed destined to perfect the role of the angry and tough gangster. Pesci’s first ever credited role was as Joe in the 1976 film The Death Collector. The film starred Joe Cortese as a young man fresh out of jail who turns to work for the mob and was the start of Pesci’s gangster odyssey.

That odyssey brought Pesci back under the direction of Scorsese. If Pesci is the ultimate mobster actor, Scorsese is the godfather that guides him. Scorsese used Pesci in three of his most famous gangster films, Goodfellas, Casino, and The Irishman. In these beloved films, Pesci plays a similar character. His gangster character is an important member of the family, but not at the very top.

He is liked by other mobsters due to his humorous side, but his violent temper earns him fear. This is especially true in Casino, where his character Nicky Santoro is brutal to anyone that dares cross him. From 1998 to 2018, Pesci effectively retired from acting, making just a few small appearances in the 20-year run.

Then in 2019, Pesci’s likely last mob role in The Irishman premiered. The epic tale was one last run for Pesci, De Niro, and Scorsese, who will always be remembered as the ultimate force in creating mob movies.

An ex-mob boss declares Joe Pesci the ‘best’ mob boss actor

The connection between the mob and the entertainment industry has been strong for decades and is a storyline in many mob-based media. The Corleone family was responsible for Johnny Fontane’s rise to fame, and Christopher Moltisanti wanted to write his own mafia movie.

Pesci was so believable as a mob guy that real-life ex-boss Michael Franzese went on record, declaring Pesci as the “best portrayer” of a mob guy. That is pretty lofty praise, considering the legendary talent that has appeared in the mob genre of films, but not surprising considering his decorated performances.

Franzese was a member of the notorious Colombo Family, a high-profile mob organization that made millions of dollars in their heyday. It is safe to say Franzese knows what a mob man looks like and acts like, and Pesci is the best at translating that to the screen.

From his first role to his last, Pesci delighted and terrified audiences with his intense mob guy performances. He will be remembered for these roles and others and will amuse us eternally.

Joe Pesci has an impressive career in mob movies

Before becoming an actor, Pesci tried his hand in the music business, according to Esquire, and was good friends with famous singer Frankie Valli of the Four Seasons. During his time as a musician, Pesci teamed with Frank Vincent to form a duo.

When Pesci began to work in films, Vincent joined him, and the two worked together in some of the most well-known mob films of all-time. Pesci was a true movie star, captivating audiences for decades.

His relationship with fellow actor Robert De Niro is one of the most influential and well-remembered in film history. The two starred in seven films together, all of which a remembered as near masterpieces. In just his second role, Pesci was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Raging Bull.

The black and white boxing movie was the first collaboration between the trinity of Pesci, De Niro, and director Martin Scorsese. Pesci did not win the Oscar for Raging Bull but would win the award 10 years later in another Scorsese joint: Goodfellas.

Hailed as perhaps the pinnacle of mob movies, Goodfellas sees Pesci as Tommy DeVito, who was based on actual gangster Tommy DeSimone. Pesci has many famous quotes in the film, and his final scene is one of the most well-remembered of all time.

Not just a mafia man, Pesci also had roles in celebrated films like JFK and the Lethal Weapon franchise.

