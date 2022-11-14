What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston has died. He was 89 years old. Here’s a look at Aniston’s net worth, career, and life.

John Aniston’s death

John Aniston | Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Aniston’s daughter, Jennifer Aniston, announced his death on Instagram. As of this writing, a cause of death has not been revealed. She revealed that the daytime drama star passed on Nov. 11. The Friends actor posted a heartfelt farewell:

Sweet papa, John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace–and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit! Jennifer Aniston on Instagram

John Aniston’s net worth

RELATED: What Was Angela Lansbury’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

At the time of his death, Aniston had an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is among the richest Days of Our Lives stars. Co-star Deidre Hall has an estimated net worth of $12 million, and Alison Sweeney has an estimated net worth of $9 million.

John Aniston’s movies and TV shows

One of Aniston’s early acting roles was in a 1962 episode of the TV series 87th Precinct. One of his first movie appearances was in the 1963 film Love With the Proper Stranger. In 1970, Aniston began his decades-long career on Days of Our Lives. He started out playing the role of Dr. Eric Richards, but after a brief pause, he began playing Victor Kiriakis in 1985.

From 1980 to 1984, Aniston starred in the series Search for Tomorrow. He played Martin Tourneur for 148 episodes. Some of Aniston’s other acting appearances include roles in Gilmore Girls, Mission: Impossible, I Spy, Mad Men, and My Big Fat Greek Life.

John Aniston encouraged his daughter not to become an actor

Although Aniston made a living from his work as an actor, he didn’t want his daughter to follow in his footsteps. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer spoke about her desire to become an actor and how her father didn’t think it was a great idea.

“My dad’s advice has always been: ‘Don’t do it. Become a doctor. Become a lawyer,’” says Jennifer. “He didn’t want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business. It compelled me to go for it even harder. Do what keeps you happy, and don’t ever let people box you in.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.