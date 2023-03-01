John Corbett Once Said Carrie Should Have Ended Up With Big on ‘Sex and the City’

Although Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City had several partners throughout the show’s six seasons, she was truly only in love twice. While Carrie’s connection with Mr. Big was central to the show, her romance with Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, was fascinating and dramatic in its own right.

Fans are still divided about whether Carrie was better off with Mr. Big or the more independent Aidan, years after the show ended. John Corbett once said Carrie should have ended up with Big.

Some ‘Sex and the City’ fans still think Carrie Bradshaw should have ended up with Aidan

Fans of Sex and the City have been debating for years over who Carrie should have ended up with. Some argue that she should have ended up with Mr. Big. Others believe that Aidan was the perfect match for her.

The Mr. Big supporters argue that Carrie and Big had undeniable chemistry and that he was the series’ primary romantic interest. Team Big fans think his heroic efforts to win Carrie’s heart — including flying to Paris to find Carrie — prove that he is sincerely in love with her and that the two were destined to be together.

On the other hand, those who support Aidan say that he was the only one who ever took Carrie at her value. When Carrie made mistakes, they say Aidan was patient, kind, and there for her. Team Aidan fans believe he’s the only one who can provide Carrie the love and security she needs to be truly happy.

A third group of fans thinks Carrie should have ended up alone because she always cared more about her career and friendships than finding a long-term partner. This team believes Carrie’s journey through the series was about self-discovery and personal growth, not finding a partner.

John Corbett once said Carrie should have ended up with Mr. Big

John Corbett weighed in on the debate over who Carrie should have ended up with. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Corbett revealed that he believed Carrie should have ended up with Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth.

The actor said, “Selfishly I like to win, my characters like to win. But no, there’s no other way for that formula to go down except with Mr. Big. It wouldn’t have been a good show if she’d ended up with this guy, [Aidan].”

Over the years, Corbett has acknowledged that his opinion might be unpopular with some fans who were rooting for Aidan to win Carrie’s heart. However, the actor has always pointed out that he was just playing a role and that the decision of who Carrie ended up with was ultimately up to the show’s creators.

Is John Corbett returning to the show?

As it turns out, Carrie could be getting back together with one of her most memorable exes: Aidan Shaw. On January 14, a series of released images showed the pair walking hand in hand. The photos, which were posted on the official social media channels for And Just Like That… on HBO Max, hint that Carrie and Aidan’s reunion will play a major role in the show’s upcoming second season.

When we last saw Carrie, she was still reeling from the sudden death of her husband, Big, and had just begun a shaky, half-hearted relationship with another widow. Aidan’s return could mean our hopeless romantic may be taking a deep dive back into the dating pool.

Whether you’re on Team Big or Team Aidan, everyone can agree that this reunion is a great throwback to the best times of SATC. However, we can’t help but wonder what it all means for Carrie.