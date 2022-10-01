John David and Abbie Duggar Announce the Birth of Their Son: Things Are Different for the Duggars Now

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Burnett, are officially the parents of two. The couple announced the arrival of their second child via Instagram today. The news was one Duggar family followers had been expecting. Abbie was believed to be due in early September. Still, the couple’s low-key, delayed announcement seems to be ushering in a new era for the Duggar family. They are keeping things extra quiet. John’s siblings seem to be doing the same.

John and Abbie Duggar welcomed their second baby boy

John and Abbie Duggar are officially the parents of two. The couple, who married in 2018, announced the arrival of their son via Instagram. While the couple shared the big news on Oct. 1, it looks like the boy, who they are calling Charlie, arrived several weeks ago.

John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett | Instagram

John and Abbie shared a single photo of their family with the announcement, but they did not include additional details. They did not share the baby’s full name, birth date, or weight. The big reveal was much different from the announcement they made in 2020 when they welcomed their first child, Grace Annette Duggar.

When their first child was born, the couple shared a photo just two days after her birth. They included her birth weight, her height at birth, and her full name. John and Abbie Duggar also shared additional newborn pictures from a photo shoot on their personal Instagram page.

Abbie’s second pregnancy was completely different from her first

While the announcement John and Abbie Duggar made for Charlie was markedly different than the announcement they made for Gracie, it wasn’t the only thing that was different. How John and Abbie shared their pregnancy with the world was unique, too.

When Abbie announced her first pregnancy, she shared regular updates on Instagram, and her gender reveal was filmed. This time, the couple made a quiet, impromptu announcement on Instagram after Duggar family members spotted Abbie with a baby bump. The next mention of the pregnancy came just weeks before her due date when she shared photos from her baby shower. Beyond that, the couple was mostly silent.

The Duggars have stopped making real-time announcements

John and Abbie’s recent announcement is just the latest in a line of late-to-break news from the Duggars. Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard also opted to keep the birth of their third son, Frederick Dillard, quiet for several weeks after his birth. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, are rumored to have welcomed a baby without an announcement sometime after Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

The Duggar family | Peter Kramer/NBC

Several other Duggars have opted to step back from public life and shutter their social media or limit their engagement. That has forced Duggar family followers to question whether some of the Duggar kids were ever interested in sharing their lives in the first place. Josh Duggar’s arrest and sentencing might not be why some of the Duggars opt to remain quiet. It might have served as an opportunity to walk away from the fame, though. At least, it seems true for a few family members, albeit not all.

RELATED: Duggar Family: How Old Was Each of the Duggars When They Got Married?