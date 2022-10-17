Is John Legend Coming Back to ‘The Voice’ After Season 23?

Many fans of The Voice have been buzzing about Blake Shelton’s announcement that he’s quitting the show after season 23. But there’s another veteran coach who has quietly decided to step away even sooner: the legendary John Legend. The Voice did not include the “All of Me” hitmaker in the coaching lineup for season 23, meaning that the current season is his last — for now, at least. In a recent interview, John Legend revealed why he’s leaving The Voice and whether he plans on coming back in the future.

John Legend on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Tyler Golden/NBC

John Legend has coached on ‘The Voice’ since season 16

Legend joined The Voice as a coach in season 16, replacing Jennifer Hudson. He currently has one win under his belt with season 16’s Maelyn Jarmon. The R&B singer has kept his spot on the coaching panel ever since and is currently working on his seventh consecutive season. Legend also has previous experience working on The Voice, as he served as a mentor to Adam Levine’s team in season 12’s Battle Rounds.

John Legend shared why he’s leaving ‘The Voice’ in 2023 — and the chances of coming back

Legend will break his coaching streak in The Voice Season 23, which is expected to air this coming spring. But he’s stepping away for understandable reasons: work conflicts and his family. He just released his eighth studio album, LEGEND, in September, so he’ll have a tour coming soon. Plus, Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are expecting their third child.

“My family’s growing, I have a new album out, I’m gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it’s probably better that I take a break,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight.

The crooner explained that he initially thought The Voice would have time off again in the spring, as it did this year to make room for American Song Contest on NBC. However, the network decided to bring back a spring season of The Voice in 2023, so he had to bow out. But don’t worry, Team Legend fans: He’s not gone for good.

“I’ll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season,” Legend promised.

Who are the new coaches of ‘The Voice’ 2023?

So, who will keep Legend’s seat warm in his absence? The Voice Season 23’s official lineup of coaches includes newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Additionally, longtime coach Kelly Clarkson will return after a one-season hiatus where she spent time with her kids. Blake Shelton rounds out the coaching panel for his final run on The Voice.

“I’ve been wrestling with this decision for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” Shelton shared in his announcement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.”

Fans still have a few months left to see John Legend on The Voice Season 22. Will he take home another win before his hiatus? New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Season 22: Why John Legend Doesn’t Usually Turn for Artists Who Sing His Songs