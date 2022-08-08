John Lennon Can’t Contain His Fury in a Scathing 1971 Letter to Paul McCartney up for Auction: ‘Come on Macka!’

The Beatles founder John Lennon wrote a scathing 1971 letter to Paul McCartney that is currently on the auction block. The strongly worded message, penned by Lennon about the state of his personal and professional relationship with McCartney, presently has bids in the five-figure range.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon | William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images

What was the state of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s relationship in 1971?

On Dec. 31, 1970, McCartney sued to dissolve the Beatles partnership. Lennon and McCartney’s relationship was tense following the suit.

McCartney wanted to legally end the band after Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison appointed manager Allen Klein to preside over their financial affairs.

McCartney did not like Klein and subsequently sided with Lee Eastman, the father of his wife, Linda, who was an attorney specializing in artist representation.

The suit took more than four years to work through the courts. Therefore the group didn’t officially disband until January 1975.

This suit followed several instances when Lennon, Harrison, and Starr all threatened to leave The Beatles at one time or another.

However, McCartney took the lead and issued a press release saying he left the group on the heels. This statement coincided with his solo debut “McCartney” in April 1970.

John Lennon addressed the suit and other personal issues with Paul McCartney in a scathing letter

Paul McCartney and John Lennon | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

The 1971 letter addressed the suit and other personal issues Lennon had with McCartney after the latter gave an interview with Melody Maker where he discussed his feelings regarding the band and relationships with its members.

Lennon’s letter is up for bids, currently upwards of $33,000 on the auction site Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

“Dear Paul, Linda, et al., the wee McCartney’s,” begins Lennon.

He claims McCartney gets money for his “bits of the Apple” and “we give you more money in the form of royalties.”

Lennon angrily responded to McCartney’s dismissive response to the now-classic song, “Imagine.”

He wrote in the letter of the tune, “It’s ‘working class hero’ with sugar on it for conservatives like yourself.”

Lennon accused McCartney of trying to turn both Harrison and Starr against him as their legal battles ranged on, saying, “If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and s*** all over us in public?”

He also said, “Come on, Macka,” regarding McCartney’s reported desire for The Beatles to play small, unadvertised shows live.

To Melody Maker, McCartney stated he didn’t want to play live with his former bandmates “because of The Beatles thing.”

The Paul McCartney Project reprinted McCartney’s interview in its entirety.

However, McCartney claimed he wasn’t against getting “into a van and do an unadvertised concert at a Saturday night hop.”

He subsequently suggested The Beatles call themselves “Rikki & Red Streaks or something and just get up and play.”

Lennon performed in 1971, including an unadvertised jam with Frank Zappa at the Fillmore East.

What else is written in the letter Lennon wrote to McCartney?

Our Rock & Roll Pop Culture Auction is now LIVE!!! Hit the link to view 1200+ one-of-a-kind items: https://t.co/TtiILzPb7i pic.twitter.com/KDKhX57EOK — Gotta Have Rock and Roll (@GHRRauctions) August 3, 2022

The typed, three-page missive has hand-annotated comments.

The letter is addressed to both McCartney and Melody Maker, asking for the chance to respond to remarks made during McCartney’s interview.

The letter also includes personal digs at McCartney.

“If we’re not cool, WHAT DOES THAT MAKE YOU,” Lennon all-capped.

“No hard feelings to you either. I know we basically want the same, and as I said on the phone and in this letter, whenever you want to meet, all you have to do is call.”

The letter, signed by Lennon and has a handwritten P.P.S.: “Even your own lawyers know you can’t ‘just sign a bit of paper’ (or don’t they tell you?!).”

It is dated Nov. 24, 1971, four days after McCartney’s interview with Chris Charlesworth ran in the magazine.

Bidding on the authenticated letter closes on Aug. 19.

RELATED: The Beatles Let The Monkees Use This Iconic ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Song for their Series Finale Episode