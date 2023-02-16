Why John Lennon Would ‘Laugh’ at Other Groups Copying the Beatles

The Beatles’ influence extended to other artists and rock bands. John Lennon commented on other bands “copying” their international success, saying it’s “just a laugh” to see their similarities. Here’s what we learned about this songwriter.

John Lennon said ‘nobody’s fooled’ by bands copying the Beatles

Former Beatle John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono outside of the Times Square recording studio ‘The Hit Factory’ | Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beatles’ influence and impact extended beyond the UK, with this group becoming one of the first UK-based bands to find success in America. They became the source of “Beatlemania” — the phenomenon attached specifically to the Beatles.

Fans would scream, cry, and even faint at the sight of these performers. In the United States, that was especially true of their Ed Sullivan Show appearance in February 1964.

During a 1964 interview in Baltimore, Lennon agreed that other bands from England tried to make it big in the United States after the Beatles — and some succeeded. The songwriter was asked if it bothers him to see other groups “copy” his rock band.

“No, because everybody knows, you know,” Lennon said (via Beatles Interviews). “Only the dumbest people don’t know that they’re copying us, you know. So it’s just a laugh when you see a big imitation of you going ’round. They never really make it. They might have a hit, but nobody’s fooled for long.”

The Beatles officially split in 1970 but since then, the artists sparked several cover bands and even Beatles Music Festivals. Beatles Fest XVI returns Aug. 11-12, 2023, in Hammond, Indiana.

Did the Beatles ever do a cover song?

The Beatles, however, were influenced by other bands — and released covers. As noted in one YouTube video, The first version of “Twist and Shout” was recorded by The Top Notes and produced by Phil Spector, later performed by the Isley Brothers.

This also became one of the Beatles’ first hits, now holding over 340 million Spotify plays. Some Beatles members even befriended prominent names in the music industry.

Harrison became close with Eric Clapton, even creating “Here Comes the Sun” at his house. McCartney stayed in touch with the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, later inducting him into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

The Beatles’ John Lennon’s advice for other bands — ‘just keep playing’

Lennon was a songwriter for the Beatles, as well as a vocalist and guitarist. During the same interview, he was asked to share advice for young, hopeful musicians.

“Younger groups, you know, that are just sort of forming,” Lennon said. “But there’s no advice you can give really. Just keep playing and hope for the best.”

These songwriters found success as solo artists. Lennon released “Imagine,” also partnering with his wife, Yoko Ono, for songs like “Give Peace a Chance.” McCartney and Starr continue to perform today, with music by the Beatles available on most major streaming platforms.