John Lennon Once Shouted at His 3-Year-Old Son for Eating Messily, According to Cynthia Lennon

John Lennon had “unpredictable” moods, according to his first wife, Cynthia Lennon. That sometimes extended to his relationship with his son, Julian. Here’s what we know about this Beatles member and his two children.

John Lennon had a son with his first wife Cynthia — Julian Lennon

The Beatles’ John Lennon And His Son Julian On 1968 | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

He’s the songwriter behind “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “Julia,” and “Imagine.” Aside from being a chart-topping musician, John Lennon was a husband to his college classmate Cynthia Lennon — then Cynthia Powell.

The two got married shortly after Cynthia Lennon got pregnant with their first child. That was their son Julian, named after John Lennon’s mother Julia. After getting married to Yoko Ono, John Lennon had a second son — Sean Taro Ono Lennon. He still spent time with Julian, even if his moods were sometimes “unpredictable.”

John Lennon’s moods became ‘unpredictable’ around his son, Julian

When he wasn’t with the Beatles, John Lennon spent time at home with Cynthia Lennon and his son, Julian. Not every experience was positive, though, as noted by his ex-wife in her memoir John.

“John loved being with his son, but in short bursts,” Lennon wrote. “His moods could be unpredictable and at times he was intolerant and impatient with Julian. On one occasion I remember him shouting at the dinner table because Julian was eating messily.”

“I was livid and stormed, ‘If you were here more often you’d realize that this is how little boys of three eat. Now leave him alone,’” she continued. “I rushed upstairs in tears: the shock on Julian’s face when John had erupted at him had really upset me. But rows like that were rare.”

Julian Lennon reflected on his relationship with his father for the ‘John’ foreword

For the John foreword, Julian Lennon wrote about his experience with his father. Even before his parents’ divorce, the two didn’t share a close relationship — the musician was often performing music or traveling.

After John Lennon and Yoko Ono moved to New York City, seeing the former Beatles member in person became even more challenging. Yoko Ono did, however, invite Julian Lennon to New York after his father was shot.

“Growing up as John Lennon’s son has been a rocky path,” Julian Lennon wrote. “All my life I’ve had people coming up to me saying ‘I loved your dad.’ I always have very mixed feelings when I hear this. I know that Dad was an idol to millions who grew up loving his music and his ideals.”

Julian Lennon grew up in his father’s footsteps, becoming a musician himself and even inheriting one of John Lennon’s guitars. In the same book, Cynthia Lennon noted John Lennon told his son whenever he saw a white feather, he was “looking out” for Julian. Now, music by Julian Lennon is available on most major streaming platforms.