John Lennon Said He Was ‘Not Going to Leave’ His Then-Girlfriend Cynthia When He Learned of Her Pregnancy

John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon began their romantic relationship while attending college — with Lennon just starting his music career with the Beatles. With an unexpected pregnancy, Cynthia Lennon detailed John’s reaction in her 2005 memoir.

Who was John Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia Lennon?

Musician, singer, and songwriter John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of British rock group the Beatles with his first wife Cynthia during the launch of his book ‘In His Own Write’ | Douglas Miller/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

He appeared as a songwriter for the Beatles, founding the group alongside Paul McCartney and George Harrison. At the same time, the college-age John Lennon began a relationship with student artist Cynthia Lennon.

Cynthia Lennon told John Lennon she was unexpectedly pregnant

In the 2005 memoir John, Cynthia Lennon detailed some of her early days with her would-be husband. They attended class together and she described one of his first “big breaks” — a six-week stint in Germany with McCartney and Harrison.

She explained that they didn’t have money for extravagant dates, nor did they have much time alone. However, noting that her school never taught contraception, Cynthia Lennon became pregnant in 1962.

With her sights set on a career and marriage, this was unexpected, especially for John Lennon, who was earning praise and recognition for his work with the Beatles. After several days, she told her boyfriend.

“There’s only one thing for it, Cyn. We’ll have to get married,” Lennon said, according to the memoir.

“I asked him whether he meant it,” Cynthia Lennon added. “I told him he didn’t have to marry me, that I was prepared to manage on my own, but he was insistent.”

“Neither of us planned to have a baby, Cyn, but I love you and I’m not going to leave you now,” the Beatles member responded. In 1962, the couple officially married. They had their son, Julian, shortly after.

The duo remained married until 1968 when John Lennon met artist and activist Yoko Ono. After his divorce from Cynthia was finalized, the songwriter married Ono a few months later in 1969. The two even released music together — including “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Lennon remained married to Ono until his death in 1980.

Ringo Starr also married his then-girlfriend after learning she became pregnant

Most of the Beatles had serious relationships at the peak of their careers with the rock band. In 1965, Ringo Starr married teenage Maureen Starkey Tigrett, also known as Mo Starkey, after she became pregnant with her son (Zac Starkey). The two had another child together before officially separating.

“When Mo and Ringo parted in 1974, she had been so heartbroken that she got on a motorbike and drove it straight into a brick wall, badly injuring herself,” Lennon wrote. “She had been in love with him since she was fifteen and his public appearances with his new girlfriend, American actress Nancy Andrews, had devastated her.”

