John Mayer Rates Andy Cohen a ‘Generous 3’ on ‘WWHL’ – ‘You Didn’t Have a Problem With It,’ Andy Fuels Dating Rumors

Musician and Grateful Dead frontman John Mayer made Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen blush when he told him he “had a generous 3” during a live broadcast.

Cohen hosted Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under when he asked Scott how she would rate bosun Jamie Sayed. Scott had already answered the question on the show. But re-addressed the question on the After Show.

“I’d say a generous 3,” Scott told Cohen. That’s when Mayer, who was bartending on WWHL couldn’t help but take the comment one step further – and add more gas to those rumors that he and Cohen dated.

Andy Cohen has ‘a generous 3’ according to John Mayer

Leaning in behind the bar, Mayer said to Cohen, “Andy’s got a generous 3.” The remark left Cohen speechless and laughing.

“Is that what I am?” he asked Mayer, who has been a close friend for years. Mayer added, “I love you.”

Cohen seized the moment and joked back, “You didn’t have a problem with it.” Mayer then toasted to the touché moment as the audience went wild. “To you,” Mayer said with a straight face.

Fans were convinced something happened at some point between the two pals. “Just come out with itttt already, I know ya’ll have hooked up!! You two would make such a cute couple,” one person shared on Twitter. Another person added, “Andy & John should just try it as a couple.”

The banter added more fuel to the rumors that Andy Cohen and John Mayer dated. Mayer addressed the rumors on WWHL a few years ago with Cohen. He asked if people thought they were in a secret relationship during Cohen’s 50th birthday celebration on the show. The celebrity guests on the show all nodded, believing the two had a clandestine romance.

Cohen later said he and Mayer are just close friends who have a lot of love for one another. “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen said in an interview on CNN. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

Cohen then confirmed he was not dating Mayer. But he couldn’t help but have fun with the musing when asked what he was looking for in a partner. “Someone who is like John Mayer,” he joked. “Just kidding. What am I looking for? I’m looking for someone strong, independent, smart, who has their own thing going on.

They have a bonded friendship and talk about everything

And while Mayer and Cohen are not a couple, they are close friends who lean on one another. Cohen said they talk about everything. “He trusts me… As much as we talk, there’s so much that I’m curious about,” Cohen told Extra about Mayer.

“We talked about how he lost his virginity, which was a story he’s never told,” Cohen continued. “And that was something that came up pretty spontaneously.”

Cohen was also enthralled with the remarks Mayer made about him when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I was levitating for a few days. I have to say it was like hearing, you know, your eulogy while you were standing right there, ya know, by your dear friend,” Cohen said. “So it was amazing. He’s a great writer, and it was it meant a lot to me the words that he said.”

