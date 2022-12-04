Why John Mellencamp Changed His Name From John Cougar

It is not uncommon for performers in the entertainment industry to change their names to something that fits the vibe of their show or character. Sometimes the change comes from the performer, and sometimes it comes from managers or higher-ups in the industry. For performers such as classic rock artist John Mellencamp, they don’t even like the name they took on for years.

Mellencamp was never called Johnny

John Mellencamp was born on Oct. 7, 1951, in Seymour, Indiana. As a young musician in his 20s, Mellencamp traveled between Indiana and New York City between 1974 and 1975 in hopes of being discovered. His hopes were realized when Tony DeFries of MainMan Management listened to his demo tape, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

DeFries appreciated Mellencamp’s voice and his rugged James Dean looks. What he didn’t appreciate was Mellencamp’s name, a strong German name. DeFries said no one would buy a record from someone with that name. DeFries wanted a name that was distinctly American.

DeFries changed Mellencamp’s first name to Johnny, and Mellencamp was not thrilled with the change. He said, “No one’s ever called me Johnny in my life.” Then Mellencamp’s new name was tossed around as Johnny Indiana, Johnny Puma, and Johnny Mustang. However, it was Johnny Cougar that stuck.

Mellencamp did not like the change at all, but he went along with it because he was happy to get a debut record released. He had a choice to make: use the new name or move back to Indiana.

Mellencamp’s debut album, Chestnut Street Incident, was released in 1976. Sadly, it only moved 12,000 copies. His second album, The Kid Inside, was shelved by MainMan, and then he was dropped by MCA.

Mellencamp was left with one album flop, one unreleased album, no representation, and a funny stage name. Since he always hated his name being changed to Johnny, it was time to take it back. He altered his stage name to John Cougar. It was a name that wouldn’t drive him crazy.

Mellencamp stayed John Cougar through his 1982 breakthrough, American Fool, and its hits “Hurts So Good” and “Jack and Diane.” He got the Number 1 single and album on the Billboard charts, but it was achieved as John Cougar, not Mellencamp.

John Mellencamp reclaimed his name in 1991

After the success of American Fool, Tony DeFries decided to resurface and officially release The Kid Inside in hopes of capitalizing on the new fans looking for more content. The Kid Inside was the last album release not to feature John Mellencamp’s real name.

As Mellencamp grew in popularity as an MTV and radio star, he took more creative control of his songwriting. The 1983 album, Uh-Huh, featured his new name as John Cougar Mellencamp and went multi-platinum with three Top 20 Billboard hits.

Mellencamp spent the 1980s writing the soulful songs that he loved. He became known for his deeply personal and political lyrics. The albums, Scarecrow, The Lonesome Jubilee, and Big Daddy all hit the Top 10.

Finally, in 1991, Mellencamp released his album, Whenever We Wanted, with his proper birth name.

Mellencamp continues to tour and supports farmers in the U.S.

John Mellencamp has been recording as himself ever since he changed his name back. He is considered one of “rock’s elder statesmen.” He continues to tour and put out music, all while promoting American farmers.

Mellencamp has been honored by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) and the Americana Music Association. He has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Johnny Cash even said that Mellencamp is one of music’s 10 best songwriters.

