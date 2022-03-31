John Stamos Reveals Last Text Message From Taylor Hawkins Months After Bob Saget’s Death

John Stamos lost his close friend Bob Saget when the Full House co-star died at age 65 in January. Just a few months later, Stamos mourned the death of another friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The actor recently revealed the last text message he received from the musician. Here’s what Stamos said about Hawkins and Saget’s deaths.

John Stamos revealed the last text he received from Taylor Hawkins before the ‘Foo Fighters’ drummer’s death

Taylor Hawkins, best known for being the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters, died at age 50 on Mar. 25. Several celebrities paid tribute to the musician after his death, including stars like Chris Martin, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and Mick Jagger.

Full House star John Stamos also mourned the loss of Hawkins on social media. On Mar. 26, Stamos tweeted, “This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s*** together before we die’ Wise words from my friend- put that s*** together! I’m so f***ing sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Stamos is also a drummer, and his last Twitter post prior to sharing Hawkins’ text message was a photo of him with his late friend Bob Saget playing the drums. “Throwback to a very special drum lesson,” Stamos captioned the tweet. “Miss you so much Bob.”

(L-R) John Stamos and Taylor Hawkins | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

John Stamos buried his ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget earlier this year

Taylor Hawkins isn’t the first friend John Stamos lost this year. On Jan. 9, his Full House co-star was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. On the day of Saget’s memorial, Stamos tweeted, “Today will be the hardest day of my life.”

He was a pallbearer at Saget’s funeral, where over 100 of Saget’s famous friends and loved ones celebrated the comedian. Comedians Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, and Kathy Griffin attended the funeral. Besides Stamos, other Full House co-stars including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lori Loughlin were also present.

In a Jan. 25 interview with the New York Times, Stamos opened up about his last moments with Saget. He shared that the last time he saw the comedian was on a double date. “The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away. He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob.”

The You actor described Saget’s demeanor in their final moments together. “He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying,” Stamos said. “I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see. And it was the last time I saw him.”

John Stamos Shares Video Message from Late Foo Fighters Rocker Taylor Hawkins: 'Miss You Pal' pic.twitter.com/6TU0IxfO0H — People (@people) March 30, 2022

Fans are consoling the ‘Full House’ star after the deaths of Bob Saget and Taylor Hawkins

John Stamos’ fans consoled him online after the Full House star shared his last text from Taylor Hawkins.

“Memory eternal Mr. Stamos. I’m sick with grief,” one fan tweeted in response to Stamos’ post, adding a video clip of Hawkins performing on stage.

“I am so so very sorry to hear of the passing of the legend that was Taylor Hawkins!! My heart breaks ?? for you knowing that you’ve lost yet another friend,” another fan tweeted. “I do hope you are doing ok and will be praying for you and yours?….”

And one fan tweeted, “Such a shame that you didn’t get the chance to hang with him before he passed. Another amazing talent gone too soon ? I’m truly sorry that you’re going through this pain once again..it just doesn’t seem fair. Take care of yourself John.”

RELATED: Fans Think Bob Saget Predicted His Own Death: ‘I’m Going to Be Found Dead in Bed’