John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Pay Tribute to Kirstie Alley

Fan and celebrity tributes poured in for the late Kirstie Alley. The actor was well-loved, and her admirers made sure to let the world know it. Here are some of the messages that were left in honor of the former Cheers star.

John Travolta

Kirstie Alley, John Travolta, and Kelly Preston | Lester Cohen/WireImage

John Travolta was a close friend of Alley’s. He was one of the first celebrities to leave a tribute for the actor. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he posted on his Instagram page. “I love you, Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Ted Danson

Ted Danson says he happened to be watching an episode of Cheers while he was on a plane before he heard about the death of Alley. In his tribute, he says Alley had a “heart of gold.”

“I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do,” says Danson in a statement for People. “I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes.”

Danson says his former co-star was “brilliant” and “funny” in that episode. “Kirstie was truly brilliant in it,” he continues. “Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer, who starred on Cheers with Alley, shared his sorrow. “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” said Grammer in a statement for People.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis starred in Scream Queens with Alley. She was sad to hear about Alley’s passing. Curtis wrote about her co-star’s generosity and love for her family.

“I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died,” wrote Curtis. “She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Rhea Perlman

Actor Rhea Perlman played Carla Tortelli in Cheers. She left a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star.

“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend,” Perlman told ABC News in a statement. “Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her, too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.