John Wayne Was Awarded Both Congressional Gold Medal and Presidential Medal of Freedom

For many of his fans, John Wayne embodied the American spirit. He was a rugged cowboy who stuck to his convictions and fought for the American way in many of his movies. John Wayne, born Marion Morrison, was seen as an American hero from his many movie roles and received two notable awards: the Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was initially called the Medal of Freedom. According to Outsider, President Harry Truman awarded the medal honorably to those who served the country during World War II. Later, JFK (John F. Kennedy) changed the qualifications for the medal to those who served the country in various ways.

According to the National Archives, an American can receive the award for “meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” Over 500 Americans have received the medal.

The Congressional Gold Medal was first awarded in 1776, and it is Congress’s highest form of national appreciation of accomplishments or contributions by individuals or institutions. To date, the award has been given to 173 recipients.

John Wayne was given both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal

Wayne only received one Oscar in his long movie career, thanks to his performance in True Grit. However, John Wayne was bestowed with both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. In 1979, as the actor was dying from cancer, congress sent President Jimmy Carter a piece of legislation to give Wayne the Congressional Gold Medal. The actor received the honor the month after his passing.

In 1980 President Carter awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. Wayne is one of a handful of people who have won both honors. While Wayne was an actor, he served as a symbol of America, especially during WWII. He was an idea of what Americans should strive to be in an era when they needed it most.

Not everyone supported John Wayne winning these awards

Not everyone believed that John Wayne deserved these awards. Many were not fans of his politics, and that has continued today. The Washington Post published a 1979 article arguing that Wayne should not be awarded these medals. The Washington Post argued he did not do enough for the American people, and it would diminish the award’s meaning.

Over the years, several stories have come out featuring racist or homophobic comments and actions from Wayne. For example, recent stories have emerged that Wayne tried to attack Sacheen Littlefeather at the 1973 Oscars when she refused the Best Actor Oscar in place of Marlon Brando.

The Medal of Freedom has been given to so many celebrities now that Wayne receiving it seems less controversial. Many actors have been awarded the award recently, including Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Ellen DeGeneres, and Barbra Streisand.

