Johnny Cash’s Son Says Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like a Mother’

Country legend Loretta Lynn died in October, leaving multiple musicians in the industry mourning the singer. John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, is one of those musicians. In an interview with Fox News, Cash shared that Lynn was “like a mother” to him.

Loretta Lynn reminded John Carter Cash of his own mother

On Nov. 16, Fox News published an interview with Cash. In the interview, Cash discussed his friendship with Lynn.

“Oh Loretta was, I worked with her, we recorded 105 songs in the latter part of her life. Working with her and her daughter Patsy [Lynn] as a producer and in the studio,” Cash shared.

He continued, “She was like the bright light and the spark that was within my mother that carried on. And her laughter, her joy, just the fact that she was true and she never changed, and she was so aware of her own limitations and her own strengths.”

Johnny Cash’s son thinks Loretta Lynn was ‘like a mother’

Throughout his career, Cash has released multiple studio albums, and he told Fox News he worked with Lynn more than any other artist.

“I recorded more with Loretta Lynn than anybody else I have in my career,” Cash said. “And it was schooling for me, it really was.”

Cash then said that Lynn was “like a mother” to him, particularly when they worked on music together.

“But she was like a mother for me, and she really was. Especially those times in the studio. She’d be at my studio for three or four days in a row. And she’d stay in her bus outside overnight, and she’d come in and record. I could never get her to stay in my house,” Cash told Fox News.

He continued, “Her and Willie [Nelson]. He still loves his bus. But anyway, it was like having my mother back in the studio.”

Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90

Like many artists in the country music industry, Cash remained friends with Lynn until her death in October 2022.

On Oct. 4, Lynn’s family announced that the singer died at the age of 90 years old.

“A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn. ‘Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,’” reads the statement on Twitter.

Since Lynn’s death, multiple tributes for the singer have been held by her peers in country music. Most recently, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood performed a tribute to Lynn at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

This marked the first time McEntire, Lambert, and Underwood ever performed together after years of working side-by-side in country music.

