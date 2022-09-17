Johnny Galecki Is Offloading His Fully Restored $12 Million Spanish Estate Previously Owned by Jason Statham and Ben Stiller

Johnny Galecki’s residuals from playing Leonard Hofstadter in Big Bang Theory put plenty of money in his bank account. He’s been living in a fancy home in Los Angeles with plenty of other ties to other actors who previously lived there.

Galecki recently decided to put the house up for sale. He is one of many celebrities who have recently begun the process of moving out of the Hollywood Hills.

Galecki’s estate was previously renovated by another successful sitcom actor

Galecki put his house up for sale for the price of $11.9 million. He’s been looking to leave for a while now. Last year, Galecki was looking for a tenant to move in on a rental basis for a mere $45,000 a month. According to the Los Angeles Times, the estate was originally built in 1929.

Nestled inside half an acre of tropical landscaping and hidden behind a series of walls and wood gates, the architecture is in line with traditional Spanish style, with plenty of arched doorways and a uniform, off-white aesthetic throughout the property. The living room is spacious and includes a wall of built-ins, and the kitchen is awash with gorgeous whitewashed bricks.

Much of the modern look of the home is thanks to Ben Stiller. The actor and director lived there for over a decade. During his time as owner, he oversaw an expansion and restoration of the villa from Roman & Williams, a design firm that Stiller collaborated with on the set of his 2003 movie Duplex. They have also worked on bigger projects for the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

He bought it from one of the biggest action stars of the 2000s

Stiller sold the estate in 2011 for $7.325 million to Jason Statham, according to LA Times, who was still riding high as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the time. Statham then sold the home to Galecki in 2015 for $9.2 million.

It’s easy to see why anyone would be enamored with living in a place like this. The 7,415 square foot estate’s list of features and amenities is extensive. It has six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, an office, a game room, and a movie theater.

It even comes with a speakeasy pub outfitted with a lavish bar and a tin ceiling. The surrounding exteriors are adorned with fountains, beautiful gardens, and a mosaic tile swimming pool. A guest house is connected to the villa via a loggia.

The pictures on the LA Times’ website make the location seem idyllic, but Galecki must have his reasons for wanting to leave. If you are able to scrounge up the money and would like to live in this scenic southern California home, the listing is currently held by Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland.

Some stars are leaving the Hollywood Hills, but the allure of the location is eternal

Of course, the Big Bang Theory star isn’t the only actor who has resided in the Hollywood Hills area. It has been a hotspot for aspiring and entrenched stars since the days of Marilyn Monroe (and her impersonator).

According to Deasilex, the following celebs own houses in the neighborhood:

Other notable figures share Galecki’s interest in selling their property. SF Gate reports Michael B. Jordan was looking to sell. According to Mansion Global, David Benioff and Amanda Peet are among celebrities looking to sell in the neighborhood. Madonna also listed her home in the area, according to TMZ.

Are all these entertainers realizing the limits of fame as a happiness generator and leaving the glitz and the glamor behind for a simpler life? Probably not. In all likelihood, they’re either looking to make a profit while the real estate market is still in good health or moving into a nicer pad somewhere else.

Whatever their reasons, as long as the center of pop culture is on the West Coast, there will always be a line of people dreaming of living in the Hills. It’s one of the best places to live in LA since the relative seclusion of the area gives residents a reprieve from the parts of Hollywood that demand a constant level of public performance and brand management.

